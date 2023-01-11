Read full article on original website
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Denver contributor round-up: Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar, return of Denver's e-bike rebate program and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home
This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi To Play Basketball at the University of Colorado Boulder
Another family member of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is joining him at the University of Colorado Boulder. According to Sports Illustrated, Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the school’s new head football coach, is transferring to the school to play on the women’s basketball team. Shelomi Sanders...
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart
If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Third Georgia TE enters transfer portal
The Georgia Bulldogs are losing a lot of pieces in the tight end room this offseason.Veteran tight end Ryland Goede has entered the transfer portal. He is likely looking for more playing time. Georgia still has excellent 2023 tight end recruits and returns Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp. Ryland Goede...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
HBCU announces JV football program as AD, coach resigns
Raleigh-based HBCU St. Augustine's University has change in the air as its AD, head coach steps down. The post HBCU announces JV football program as AD, coach resigns appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Reports: Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding heading to Ole Miss
Alabama will have a different defensive coordinator in 2023. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Pete Golding is set to be the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Golding has been the defensive coordinator at Alabama for the past four seasons after he was the co-defensive coordinator in 2018. Alabama...
Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture
Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Heisman Winner
Charles White, USC's all-time rushing leader and the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, died Wednesday at age 64. The College Football Hall of Famer died of cancer in Newport Beach, according to a statement from the university. "Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic ...
