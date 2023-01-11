ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.  According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart

If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate

Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Third Georgia TE enters transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs are losing a lot of pieces in the tight end room this offseason.Veteran tight end Ryland Goede has entered the transfer portal. He is likely looking for more playing time. Georgia still has excellent 2023 tight end recruits and returns Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp. Ryland Goede...
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture

Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
