Crews break ground on new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near Buc-ee's site
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews broke ground on a new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near the future home of Buc-ee's Amarillo. Road Ranger will be built on the north side of I-40 at South Pullman Road. The land is now fenced off. On Friday, ABC 7...
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
Amarillo services impacted Monday because of MLK Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday being scheduled for Monday, the city of Amarillo services will be impacted on Monday. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s offices will be closed on Monday. The following city services are also scheduled to be adjusted: For […]
Xcel Energy offering payment options for winter bills
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is offering customers a payment plan option for winter bills due to higher energy bills. Customers who are concerned they might fall behind on payments are encouraged to apply for energy assistance or establish pay arrangements. Programs such as energy assistance can help with...
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
First Alert: Strong winds for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are in the wind field of a strong low pressure system today which is generating some powerful wind. Sustained winds above 35 mph are likely with gusts over 60 mph possible. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the western half of the area with an area-wide Red Flag Warning.
With Cost of Eggs Amarillo Business Comes Up with a Way to Help
These are the days I might just go out and buy myself some chickens. I can make sure I have a running supply of eggs. It seems every time I go to the store I dread the walk past the eggs. How much are they going to be now? I...
City Announces Closings for MLK Holiday
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has announced closings and adjusted hours for city services on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall, all COA public library locations, and city landfill and brush sites...
Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
Amarillo Police Department discusses increase in homicides
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to APD, over the years homicide numbers have increased nationally and locally. APD public information officer Cpl. Jeb Hilton said that in previous years Amarillo typically averages 15 to 16 homicides yearly. In 2021 the number of cases increased to 24 and again to 27 cases in 2022. Only one […]
Fatal Pedestrian-Auto Crash
Randall County police are looking into a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl on January 8th. Department of Public Safety says at 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling north on the frontage road of !-27. The 16 -year-old Amarillo girl was walking in the roadway when she was struck by...
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.
Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011
With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Amarillo, Please Don’t Decide a Verdict Off an Online Poll
Love it or hate it, jury duty is a responsibility of all citizens and is something that we will have to participate in at some point. Reguarless of how you feel about it, a certain degree of seriousness and impartiality should be held in relation to whatever case you are appointed to sit on.
