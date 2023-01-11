Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery
Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
WBBJ
JPD camera program aimed at solving crime
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/23 – 1/13/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex
The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
WBBJ
Ms. Irene Bond
The visitation for Ms. Irene Bond, age 45 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Bond, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Irene-Bond-3/#!/TributeWall. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral...
WBBJ
Organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and each crime means one more person becomes a victim. And with the month of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Julanne Stone, with the Scarlet Rope Project, says the goal is to have the conversation. “Bring the...
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Love Your Block programs enters year two: What to expect
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is preparing for year two of Love Your Block. Love Your Block is a City of Services grant program that allows communities and their city leaders to come together to better their city. “We’re starting with canvassing and door knocking and trying...
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
WBBJ
Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
WBBJ
Several events set to be held over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss. Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil...
A Tennessee Safari to Remember!!
The Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN is an experience of a lifetime! There are definitely some things you need to know ahead of time for your best experience possible though! Let me tell you a little about the TN Safari Park First!
WBBJ
School officials talks about new bus tracking app
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school has found a way for students and parents to be more informed going forward. With a new app comes a greater opportunity and experience for parents and their students who are riding the bus in Madison County. The app is called WheresTheBus, and...
WBBJ
Local restaurant to be nationally recognized
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
WBBJ
Medina gas station catches fire
MEDINA, Tenn. — A gas station caught on fire in a local town. The Medina Fire Department received a call concerning a fire at a local gas station around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. While en route, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Simpson requested the help of the Milan Fire Department and Station 11 in Medina.
Dresden Enterprise
Developing Story: Graffiti Prompts Investigation
School administrators were notified early this week of an incident involving graffiti in a restroom at Dresden High School. The incident was immediately addressed on the school level. Law enforcement and affected students and parents were contacted. The graffiti was located and removed. Students identified as having a part in the incident face disciplinary action.
