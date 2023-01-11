Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Late 9-0 run pushes Rochester Mayo past Austin 55-44 in Big 9 Conference girls basketball Friday night
The Austin Packers girls basketball team, ranked No. 18 in the state in the latest Class AAA rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News kicked off the toughest stretch of their 2022-2023 schedule at Ove Berven Gym Friday night versus the Rochester Mayo Spartans in a matchup between the top two teams in the Big 9 Conference. Austin entered the contest on a five-game winning streak and a 7-1 record in the conference, while Mayo was riding a nine-game winning streak and were perfect thus far in conference play at 8-0, and Ava Miller, a 6’2″ junior center for the Spartans poured in 26 points, four of which helped to spark a late 9-0 run for Mayo in a 55-44 win.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers girls hockey felled by Winona 8-2 Thursday night
The Austin Packers girls hockey team played host to the Winona Winhawks in a Big 9 Conference and Section 1A matchup at Riverside Arena Thursday evening, and sophomore forward Kasja Kovala tallied three goals for a hat trick, while senior forward August Kearns added two goals of her own as the Winhawks skated to an 8-2 win.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team falls to Northfield 95-85 Thursday evening
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team hosted Northfield in a Big 9 Conference dual meet at Bud Higgins Pool Thursday evening, and it was the Raiders coming away with a 95-85 win. High finishers for Austin inlcuded the club’s 200 medley relay team of Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup,...
myaustinminnesota.com
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Sam Winkels of the Austin Packers wrestling team!. Winkels, a sophomore currently ranked No. 8 in the state at 220 pounds in Class AAA by the wrestling publication The Guillotine won his second tournament of the season at Cannon Falls last Saturday, the other being at Monticello, by beating Rochester Century’s Byron Callies, a state entrant last year in the finals by a score of 5-2. Winkels was also the only Austin wrestler to place at the 36-team Rogers Matness tournament earlier this season by taking fourth, and in a Big 9 Conference triangular in Mankato Thursday night versus Mankato West and Albert Lea, Winkels earned two more wins, including a 16-0 technical fall over Albert Lea’s Evan Schroeder. Winkels is now 4-0 versus Big 9 Conference opponents, and he is 16-3 overall on the season thus far.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys hockey team falls to Winona 6-3
The Austin Packers boys hockey team traveled to Bud King Ice Arena in Winona Thursday night to take on the Winhawks in a Big 9 Conference tilt, and it was junior forward Teis Larson compiling two goals and two assists to help lead the Winhawks to a 6-3 win on their home ice.
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 1/12/23
A memorial service will be held for John “Jack” Wayne Bridley, age 55 of Myrtle at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13th at Oakland Lutheran Church in rural Oakland, MN. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th at the Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in the Oakland Lutheran Church Cemetery.
KEYC
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
kduz.com
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
KEYC
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
KEYC
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton. First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m.. Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries. As...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
myaustinminnesota.com
MnDOT invites public to in-person meeting for I-90 bridge replacement project January 31st
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the public is invited to attend an in-person information meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Austin to learn more about a construction project to replace and improve Interstate 90 bridges and interchanges in Austin. The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Austin Public Library at 323 4th Ave. NE. The session is drop-in style to better fit individual schedules. People may arrive at any time to learn, ask questions, sign up for updates, and then leave at their convenience.
KIMT
Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
Southern Minnesota News
Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building
Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
myaustinminnesota.com
Next Ruby’s Pantry Distribution Day in Austin January 19th
The next Ruby’s Pantry distribution day in Mower County will be taking place Thursday, January 19th at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Bob Rosel, Media Coordinator for the local Ruby’s Pantry stated in a news release that the donation amount is still $25 exact cash per share with two a shares per vehicle limit, which he stated is subject to change due to availability of items. Those that attend will again pick up their items via a drive-thru format, and guests are asked to clear a space and provide containers for their items, if possible.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Comments / 0