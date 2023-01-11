DALLAS - A clouded leopard that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after police say someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. The zoo says the animal named Nova was found around 4:40 p.m. Friday on zoo grounds in a tree near her original habitat. Officials say she was safely secured and did not seem to be hurt, but she will be evaluated by a vet.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO