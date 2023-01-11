Read full article on original website
Related
Man allegedly behind bomb threat at Henderson Courthouse arrested
On January 12 around 2:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a bomb threat that was made on social media.
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
VCPO: Man charged with 7 counts of child molestation and sexual battery. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co. Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mega...
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault
A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
EPD: Former drug counselor arrested for dealing methamphetamine
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested a former drug counselor for drug dealing charges on January 12.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
wevv.com
A spike in Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Henderson
A devastating start to the year here in Henderson, in just the first 13 days of 2023 there's already been14 overdoses and 4 deaths from fentanyl. Community leaders held a press conference today as the problem continues to get worse day by day. "To say this is troublesome or bothers...
104.1 WIKY
Henderson Police Overwhelmed With The Increase Of Overdoses
The Henderson Police Department has experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past few days. Since January 1st the county has had 10 overdoses, 3 of them being fatalities. Officials have narrowed the drugs down to fentanyl or meth laced with fentanyl. They are aware of the problem,...
wevv.com
HPD: Man arrested after driving into Henderson home
A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he drove into the front of a home. Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Ray Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. HPD says the driver, 66-year-old Doris Cunningham left the scene, but was later found and arrested.
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
wevv.com
Henderson County authorities see alarming spike in overdoses due to fentanyl
Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, are working to raise awareness among members of the public following a dramatic increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses. The Henderson Police Department said Thursday that since the beginning of the year, the county has seen 10 overdoses, with three of those overdoses being fatal. They say there's also been a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past 48 hours.
14news.com
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
whopam.com
Fire destroys Christian County home
Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday night on Crofton Fire Tower Road. Emergency officials say firefighters from Lacy, Mannington and Crofton responded to 7504 Crofton Fire Tower Road about 8:30 p.m. The residence was a total loss., but no one was injured in the blaze. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office...
Another arrest made in Evansville fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out. Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago. Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after […]
14news.com
Henderson Co. Officials look to address surge in fentanyl overdoses
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been 13 days since the start of the new year. In Henderson Co., it’s been 13 days clouded by 14 suspected fentanyl overdoses that have killed four people, according to officials. “Fentanyl is killing our people of all ages here in Henderson...
wevv.com
Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson
Drives heading across the Twin Bridges south into Henderson, Kentucky, could face delays Friday afternoon. Our 44 Sky Cam Network spotted a vehicle fire near the Twin Bridges just before noon on Friday. According to dispatchers, fire crews with Henderson Fire And Baskett Fire were dispatched to the scene after...
14news.com
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:
Comments / 0