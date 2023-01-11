Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WBBJ
Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
WBBJ
New building opens on UT Martin campus
MARTIN, Tenn. — A new three-story building is now open at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was opened as the university welcomed students back for the beginning of the spring semester. The new building was made possible by a $6.5 million...
WBBJ
Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
WBBJ
Jackson State initiative pushes for use of grants
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is promoting an education initiative. Tennessee Reconnect, which was established in 2018, is an initiative to help more adults attend community college or a technical college. Tennessee Reconnect recently dropped the minimum age requirement from 25 years old to 23. Those wanting to...
WBBJ
Local organization donates funds to fight cancer
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local organization makes a donation to fight against breast cancer. Elks #192 of Jackson presented a $9,000 check to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s Breast Cancer Awareness Fund on Saturday. Frank McQueen, WTHC Foundation president, graciously accepted the donation. The donation was made possible through funds...
WBBJ
Several events set to be held over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss. Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil...
WBBJ
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers, 65, of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. The family has chosen cremation and will honor him with a private family memorial service at a later date. Bubba was born on...
WBBJ
Jackson native creates program for HBCU students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson native has been awarded for her passion in environmental and climate change. Tom’s of Maine has started a new incubator program that awards five people across the country with funding and support for environmental solutions. One of the winners is Jackson native Aliyah Collins.
WBBJ
Cynthia Marlene Holliman Brown
Cynthia Marlene Holliman Brown, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home in Maury City, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Brown was born on May 25, 1956, in Pontotoc, MS, to the late Clayto Holliman and Minnie Sue...
WBBJ
Local restaurant to be nationally recognized
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
WBBJ
Dr. Willie George Shaw
Services for Dr. Willie George Shaw, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Berean Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 7:00-8:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. In...
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
WBBJ
Families receive free food in Crockett County
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
WBBJ
School board sends resolutions to state legislators over new law
JACKSON, Tenn. — This spring, a single test could determine if your third grader goes on to fourth grade or is held back. That’s according to a new law that goes into effect this school year. The new law requires third graders that don’t score proficient or higher...
wnbjtv.com
Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Encourages Taking Steps to Prevent Cervical Cancer
JACKSON, Tenn.- January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, and the Jackson-Madison County regional Health Department is encouraging you to take steps to prevent this. “The first is the pap test, it detects precancerous cells or changes in the cells on the cervix that could be a sign of cancer. The...
WBBJ
Ms. Irene Bond
The visitation for Ms. Irene Bond, age 45 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Bond, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Irene-Bond-3/#!/TributeWall. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral...
radionwtn.com
Bassmaster Junior Tourney Won’t Return To Carroll Co.
It is official the 2023 Bassmaster Junior National Championship will not be returning to Carroll County. The decision, made by Bassmaster, is due to their desire to have more boats fishing the tournament. Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley said, “They would like to have 120+ boats fishing the tournament....
WBBJ
Jackson’s Love Your Block programs enters year two: What to expect
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is preparing for year two of Love Your Block. Love Your Block is a City of Services grant program that allows communities and their city leaders to come together to better their city. “We’re starting with canvassing and door knocking and trying...
Comments / 0