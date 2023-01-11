The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they battle the Kentucky Wildcats in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. The Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC), who have won 13 of their last 14 games, are coming off a 77-68 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The Wildcats (10-6, 1-3), who have dropped two in a row, suffered a 71-68 setback to South Carolina on Tuesday. Tennessee has won eight of the last 13 meetings with Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO