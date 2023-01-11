Read full article on original website
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss vs. Alabama
The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first home loss of the season and dropped to 1-3 in conference play as they fell 84-69 against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The back-and-forth game consisted of 45 fouls and 59 free throw attempts between the two teams. The game was...
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory
Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke to the media following his Wildcats' improbable 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a two-game losing streak against UT and a two-game skid for the Cats in the 2022-23 regular season. The win ...
Kansas vs. Iowa State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The #14 Iowa State Cyclones haven't won a game against the #2 Kansas Jayhawks since March 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Iowa State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
College Football World Can’t Believe Lane Kiffin’s Latest Scholarship Offer
Lane Kiffin has begun paving his recruiting trail early this year. And when we say early, we mean it literally. Reports coming out of Oxford on Wednesday indicated that Kiffin extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn. Seaborn, 14, is currently an eighth ...
Report: Georgia Losing Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer Portal
Times are good right now for the Georgia Bulldogs, who steamrolled TCU 65-7 on Monday night to win their second consecutive national championship. Of course, now that the 2022 season is over, the team's focus has already shifted to 2023 and trying to pull off a three-peat. The Bulldogs appear to ...
Breaking: Ole Miss Reportedly Poaches Key Member of Alabama Coaching Staff
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has never beaten Nick Saban on the field, losing all four head-to-head matchups against his former boss. But Kiffin just pulled out a major offseason win. According to Chris Low of ESPN, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving Saban's staff for the same ...
Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 best bets from proven model
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they battle the Kentucky Wildcats in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. The Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC), who have won 13 of their last 14 games, are coming off a 77-68 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The Wildcats (10-6, 1-3), who have dropped two in a row, suffered a 71-68 setback to South Carolina on Tuesday. Tennessee has won eight of the last 13 meetings with Kentucky.
Football World Reacts to Lane Kiffin Poaching Assistant From Nick Saban's Staff
Reports have emerged Friday afternoon that, in a rare move, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving the Crimson Tide staff for the same position at Ole Miss. Golding, who has spent the past five seasons working under Nick Saban, will now team up with one of Saban's proteges in Lane ...
NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal
The transfer portal has forever changed college football and how schools create their rosters, and now the NCAA has brought in another new change. While players going into the portal for the first time will still be able to get immediate eligibility at their next school, the NCAA is trying to stop ...
How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15 The North Carolina Tar Heels won both of their matches against the Louisville Cardinals last season (90-83 and 70-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNC and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal and leave the Volunteers.
LSU Transfer Target DL Justin Rogers Announces Commitment to SEC Foe
Rogers was on a visit to Baton Rouge last week, became a high-priority target for the Tigers.
College basketball rankings: Purdue cruises with Matt Painter picking up win No. 400 as Boilermakers coach
Purdue beat Nebraska 73-55 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 on the season. The 18-point victory doubled as Matt Painter's 400th career win at Purdue, making him just the fifth Big Ten coach in history to win 400 games at one school. The others are Lou Henson (Illinois), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Gene Keady (Purdue) and Bob Knight (Indiana).
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute
The coaching turnover at Alabama is in full swing, and one thing already stands out about the kind of replacements who may get hired.
Spencer Rattler, a Top SEC Quarterback
With Spencer Rattler's return to South Carolina for the 2023 season finally official, it's time to project his position amongst the other QBs in the SEC and where he stacks up.
Kentucky at No. 5 Tennessee Free Live Stream (1/14/23): How to watch men’s college basketball, time, channel, odds
Thompson-Boling Arena has been an absolute nightmare for opponents this season. The fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are a magic 8-0 at their home in Knoxville, so in comes Oscar Tshiebwe and unranked Kentucky Saturday for a a chance to wreck that perfect mark in a prime Southeastern Conference on ESPN. Fans...
Mississippi State vs. Auburn: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
Auburn looks to improve to 4-1 in conference play as they defend their home court against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the SEC matchup. How to watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn. Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET. Location: Auburn, Alabama. Channel:...
LSU DE Zavier Carter Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Tigers lose another up and coming star to the transfer portal, Carter was expected to take on larger role in 2023.
