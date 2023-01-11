Financial tech company BlueVine opens new headquarters in Jersey City

Financial technology company BlueVine has opened its new headquarters along the Hudson River in Jersey City.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop welcomed the company to town on Tuesday.

Eyal Lifshitz, BlueVine’s CEO, says Jersey City was the perfect location for the company’s new headquarters.

"The proximity to New York, which was convenient, and also Newark, and we also have our core business, which as we said is financial services so to be close to New York was one of our considerations,” said Lifshitz.

BlueVine has over 100 employees in the Jersey City office, while maintaining several offices around the country and the world.

It also plans to partner with Rutgers University to bring in interns with the goal of keeping future technological talent in New Jersey.