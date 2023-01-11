ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Financial tech company BlueVine opens new headquarters in Jersey City

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXJ8X_0kBDUW7r00

Financial technology company BlueVine has opened its new headquarters along the Hudson River in Jersey City.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop welcomed the company to town on Tuesday.

Eyal Lifshitz, BlueVine’s CEO, says Jersey City was the perfect location for the company’s new headquarters.

"The proximity to New York, which was convenient, and also Newark, and we also have our core business, which as we said is financial services so to be close to New York was one of our considerations,” said Lifshitz.

BlueVine has over 100 employees in the Jersey City office, while maintaining several offices around the country and the world.

It also plans to partner with Rutgers University to bring in interns with the goal of keeping future technological talent in New Jersey.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy

Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne’s planned 1888 Studios granted site reconfiguration

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved an application by 1888 Studios, LLC to reconfigure their final site plans for the planned major motion picture and television studio. The studio is to be constructed on the former Texaco site at the terminus of Avenue A. At the southernmost tip of Bayonne, the site is surrounded by the Bayonne Bridge to the east, the Caschem West site to the north, and the Kill Van Kull to the west and south.
BAYONNE, NJ
94.5 PST

Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ

Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS New York

Power outage frustrates passengers as Newark opens new terminal

NEWARK, N.J. -- A day after the Federal Aviation Administration had to temporarily ground flights due to a computer outage, Newark Liberty International Airport welcomed a new terminal.But it didn't take off as smoothly as travelers would hope. One of the first planes to fly into Newark Airport's new Terminal A  gave visitors a glistening glimpse of New Jersey, but the true test is what those from Jersey think. "My experience has been great," said Columbus resident John Heller. "Very high tech. I was reading online before we came. It's all about New Jersey, which is pretty cool," said Kim Lester of Dunellen. Everywhere you turn,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes

Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair

Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
airwaysmag.com

JetBlue Increases US, Caribbean Offerings

DALLAS– JetBlue has revealed a variety of new routes from Boston, New York, and Los Angeles. This is thanks to its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines. Regarding the Northeast Alliance, Dave Clark, Head of Revenue and planning for JetBlue, said, “The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us with new opportunities to unlock even more growth potential in New York and Boston, with added benefits for customers across our network as we introduce new flying in markets where for too long travelers have had little or no competition.”
BOSTON, NY
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building

Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy