NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Believes The Texans Coaching Job Is Desirable

By Ryan Money
 3 days ago

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Believes The Texans Coaching Job Is Desirable.

This headline is just one of the many questions Sean Salisbury asked NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport of our Houston Texans. Ian answered all the burning questions about the Texans.

From current state of the team, Lovie's firing, McNair & Caserio's presser, potential head coach, plan moving forward and much more!

Enjoy this interview from the Sean Salisbury Show!

Photo: Getty Images

