ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

The “Most Organized Man In America” Shares His Decluttering Tips to Help Let Go of Sentimental Items

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJdv7_0kBDUPwm00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Decluttering your space may be necessary, but it isn’t always easy. Often times, people tend to hold onto things for sentimental value, such as they value the person who gifted them the item or they may not want to let go of a certain shirt because they were wearing it when they went on their first date with their spouse.

Everyone has their own specific reasons as to why they hold onto sentimental items, however, if decluttering your home is something you’ve been wanting to do but are unsure of how to cut ties with items you no longer need, but are solely holding onto because of the memories, try these tips from TikTok content creator @andrewmellen .

His first decluttering tip is simply to remind you that your home is not a museum. Just because someone gifted you an item that they thought you’d love, doesn’t mean you’re obligated to keep it. He suggests for you to release any item that you’re keeping solely out of guilt.

His second tip is to separate items from the stories. He mentions that mementos from your life that no longer serve a purpose may be harder to part with because when you see the object, you get to relive that moment in your head. The key to combat this is to not relive that story. Simply leave the room for a few moments, come back in and truly analyze the item you’re holding onto. If you can verify that these items are no longer serving a purpose in your life, it’s okay to let it go.

For his final tip, he suggests that for items that you don’t want to keep sitting around, but would love to look back on later — such as photos or letters — you can either create a digital library of these items or place them in a beautiful photo book or box that is neatly tucked away and kept safe. Because photos can be some of the hardest items to declutter, it helps to set a timer for how long you intend to go through the photos to avoid taking a long trip down memory lane. Once you’ve sorted through the photos, ask yourself if you really want to put those particular photos in an album book and if the answer is “no,” you’re officially free to let go of them.

These tips seem quite practical and can be hugely beneficial to help declutter your space.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Boot Camp Mom

How to declutter fast - 10 simple steps

Did you just find out that your in-laws are coming for the weekend, and now you need to know how to declutter fast?! Don't panic! Follow these 10 steps to find out how to declutter quickly. When your in-laws (or whoever) arrive, they will be amazed at your housekeeping skills. Win-Win! Now - let's get started.
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy