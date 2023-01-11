ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Cruise Ship Pool Turns Into 'Waterfall' After Ship Makes a Hard Turn

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpwHW_0kBDUH8C00

The video is pretty wild.

From tall, twisty waterslides to FlowRider surf simulators, water-based attractions are popular features on many major cruise ships. As cruise ships get bigger and bigger, so do their rides and attractions. However, if your cruise ship suddenly has a massive waterfall when there wasn't one before, that's not a new water feature- something's gone wrong.

Australia's News.com.au shared a shocking video to their official TikTok account . A passenger aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas recorded as a sudden turn caused the ship's pool to overflow into a spontaneous waterfall.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Whoa... This would honestly be pretty cool if it wasn't, y'know... not supposed to be there. If we saw a six-story waterfall suddenly appear on board our cruise ship, we'd probably be more than a little concerned! Cruise ships don't habitually make sudden hard turns- we'd see a lot more pools overflowing into spontaneous waterfalls if they did. So what the heck happened here?

The full story can be read here , but to briefly summarize the key points: the Harmony of the Seas was sailing in the Caribbean when the ship's crew spotted a small raft at the last moment. The cruise ship was forced to make an emergency hard right turn to avoid a head-on collision that would likely have killed everyone aboard the raft. While this manuever didn't harm the cruise ship, it did cause loose objects to shift- sending the contents of the deck pool cascading into the open-air promenade below! Thankfully, the water didn't carry any unfortunate swimmers along with it!

This scenario terrified some viewers. "Casually adding to my reasons why I refuse to get on a cruise. The list continues to grow," claimed @sharidenise. "I would 100% cry if I saw this probably thinking it’s the ocean water and the ship is sinking," confessed @lesbians4ahsoka.

However, those who were actually on the vessel at the time say it wasn't as scary as it looks. "I was on this ship, didn’t even feel it turn and they cleaned up the water in under 10 mins. Probably the best vacation of my life," vouched @maasonsmith.

If anything, a few people were really into the impromptu waterfall. "Honestly that’s kinda bad*ss. I’d be chugging beers at the newly formed water fall," admired @coorsthedoggo. Who knows? After this incident, perhaps they'll end up adding a permanent waterfall to Harmony of the Seas!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 2

Related
cruisefever.net

New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water

As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Rooted Expeditions

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
807
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy