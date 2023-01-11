ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

She’s A Stonehocker For Sure

She's Marilyn "Mitzi" McDowell Stonehocker, & she's all Montanan. Her book is, "Montana Me; Stories from a Life Outdoors, " & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The woman spent her entire life hunting game, riding horses, & going toe to "booted" toe with the natural world. Sounds like a typical Jerry Puffer, weekend to me. Mitzi's beautiful presentation follows her journey from her time as a young girl learning how to hunt & deal with wildlife encounters, to her reflections in later years on the proper ways to be safe & smart while spending time outdoors. Check out "Montana Me," from Sweetgrass Books at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st person with the correct answer to my sports trivia question at Saturday morning at 7:30, & WIN the book. Hopefully, I get the answer right away so I head back into our Golden Triangle outdoors early to start my wild & wooly outdoor weekend...
MONTANA STATE
Early Bird Registration’s Open NOW

The Montana's Next Generation Conference's coming up on Saturday, the 28th, & early bird registration's open through this Monday, the 16th at mtnextgen.com. There'll be 36 workshops from which to choose including 5 pesticide point classes, get set for the learning & fun on Saturday, the 28th, from 8 to 5, over at Shelby High School.
SHELBY, MT
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…

We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
MONTANA STATE
YOU Can Assist The Hospital

If you received a Community Health Needs Assessment survey in your mail, your response to the survey will represent others here in the community. The survey's being administered by Logan Health-Shelby, & the Montana Office of Rural Health. The information you give will be used to help the hospital in identifying our local community needs, use of local healthcare services & overall community health needs. Please complete & return your survey by Wednesday, February 15th. For more information, please contact the Montana Office of Rural Health at 994 6986.
SHELBY, MT
Close To 4000 Entries- Conrad Chamber Announces WINNERS

Winners of the Conrad Chamber Punch Card Incentive Program have been announced. 3970 cards were entered during December, the drawing's been held & the winners are, 3rd place, Terry Peters, winning a $50 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate. Jennifer Aaerud came in 2nd, & received the $100 Conrad Chamber Certificate. 1st place went to Steve Skelton with a $100 certificate AND...a $20, or more certificates from each participating business. The Conrad Chamber, where the WINNING is only beginning!!
CONRAD, MT
There’s No Place Like Home…and School

Tonight (Tuesday) is the night Tuesday) for the Shelby Home 'n School meeting. Meeting time will be 6 o'clock SHARP this evening in the elementary cafeteria. BTW, our Shelby School Board also meets tonight in the administration building at 7..
SHELBY, MT
Oklahoma Reacts to Houston, TX. Self Defense Shooting

If you've been online anytime over the past several days you've probably heard about this story out of Houston, Texas. Last Friday (01-06-23) evening around 11:30 p.m. a masked and armed robber entered a restaurant, the El Ranchito. He attempted to rob the patrons and was shot and killed by an armed citizen.
HOUSTON, TX
Phones Down In Shelby

The phones are down over at our Shelby Senior Center this morning (Thurs.) Meanwhile I'll continue to keep you updated & posted on my Puff Man Blog. Don't worry about a thing...if you do need to get in touch with the senior center, you can call Shirley at 460 5434.
SHELBY, MT
We CAN Make A Difference

Don't worry about a thing, there's still time left to make your contribution to our Toole County Combined Fund Drive. Last year, the "Drive" raised close to $18,000, that was divided up between our community organizations, including the Shelby & Sunbuirst Swim Teams, Hi-Line Help for Abused Spouses, North Toole County Youth Program, Sagebrush Food Pantry, Toole County Crime Stoppers, Toole County Friends of the Library, Recycle Shelby, Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter, Carousel Rest Area, Toole County Garden Club, Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, Toole County Performing Arts & Entertainment, Girl Scouts of America & Lona's Inc. Thanks to your generous & continued support, together we CAN make a real difference right here in our Golden Triangle.
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
Don’t Let Them FREEZE Up

The City of Shelby, reminds us the cost of replacing a frozen meter is the responsibility of the resident! Please make sure your water meters are properly heat taped & wrapped with insulation to prevent freezing. Stay warm, & do the same for your meters...
SHELBY, MT
