Read full article on original website
Related
Hunters see strong bison migration out of Yellowstone as capture operations begin
GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds. Driven in part by strong...
She’s A Stonehocker For Sure
She's Marilyn "Mitzi" McDowell Stonehocker, & she's all Montanan. Her book is, "Montana Me; Stories from a Life Outdoors, " & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The woman spent her entire life hunting game, riding horses, & going toe to "booted" toe with the natural world. Sounds like a typical Jerry Puffer, weekend to me. Mitzi's beautiful presentation follows her journey from her time as a young girl learning how to hunt & deal with wildlife encounters, to her reflections in later years on the proper ways to be safe & smart while spending time outdoors. Check out "Montana Me," from Sweetgrass Books at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st person with the correct answer to my sports trivia question at Saturday morning at 7:30, & WIN the book. Hopefully, I get the answer right away so I head back into our Golden Triangle outdoors early to start my wild & wooly outdoor weekend...
Early Bird Registration’s Open NOW
The Montana's Next Generation Conference's coming up on Saturday, the 28th, & early bird registration's open through this Monday, the 16th at mtnextgen.com. There'll be 36 workshops from which to choose including 5 pesticide point classes, get set for the learning & fun on Saturday, the 28th, from 8 to 5, over at Shelby High School.
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
YOU Can Assist The Hospital
If you received a Community Health Needs Assessment survey in your mail, your response to the survey will represent others here in the community. The survey's being administered by Logan Health-Shelby, & the Montana Office of Rural Health. The information you give will be used to help the hospital in identifying our local community needs, use of local healthcare services & overall community health needs. Please complete & return your survey by Wednesday, February 15th. For more information, please contact the Montana Office of Rural Health at 994 6986.
kuer.org
The future of outdoor recreation can’t afford to keep showing itself as ‘white alone’
The drive for diversity and inclusion in outdoor spaces is in full gear at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Salt Lake City. Outside of the showcased racks of trendy clothing and state-of-the-art equipment hangs a new reality: The industry’s future may hinge on welcoming in more people of color.
KU researchers assert FCC map of high-speed broadband access in Kansas ‘highly inaccurate’
KU researchers say the Federal Communications Commission's map of broadband access grossly exaggerates access to high-speed internet across the state. The post KU researchers assert FCC map of high-speed broadband access in Kansas ‘highly inaccurate’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Close To 4000 Entries- Conrad Chamber Announces WINNERS
Winners of the Conrad Chamber Punch Card Incentive Program have been announced. 3970 cards were entered during December, the drawing's been held & the winners are, 3rd place, Terry Peters, winning a $50 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate. Jennifer Aaerud came in 2nd, & received the $100 Conrad Chamber Certificate. 1st place went to Steve Skelton with a $100 certificate AND...a $20, or more certificates from each participating business. The Conrad Chamber, where the WINNING is only beginning!!
There’s No Place Like Home…and School
Tonight (Tuesday) is the night Tuesday) for the Shelby Home 'n School meeting. Meeting time will be 6 o'clock SHARP this evening in the elementary cafeteria. BTW, our Shelby School Board also meets tonight in the administration building at 7..
Oklahoma Reacts to Houston, TX. Self Defense Shooting
If you've been online anytime over the past several days you've probably heard about this story out of Houston, Texas. Last Friday (01-06-23) evening around 11:30 p.m. a masked and armed robber entered a restaurant, the El Ranchito. He attempted to rob the patrons and was shot and killed by an armed citizen.
Phones Down In Shelby
The phones are down over at our Shelby Senior Center this morning (Thurs.) Meanwhile I'll continue to keep you updated & posted on my Puff Man Blog. Don't worry about a thing...if you do need to get in touch with the senior center, you can call Shirley at 460 5434.
We CAN Make A Difference
Don't worry about a thing, there's still time left to make your contribution to our Toole County Combined Fund Drive. Last year, the "Drive" raised close to $18,000, that was divided up between our community organizations, including the Shelby & Sunbuirst Swim Teams, Hi-Line Help for Abused Spouses, North Toole County Youth Program, Sagebrush Food Pantry, Toole County Crime Stoppers, Toole County Friends of the Library, Recycle Shelby, Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter, Carousel Rest Area, Toole County Garden Club, Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, Toole County Performing Arts & Entertainment, Girl Scouts of America & Lona's Inc. Thanks to your generous & continued support, together we CAN make a real difference right here in our Golden Triangle.
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
Don’t Let Them FREEZE Up
The City of Shelby, reminds us the cost of replacing a frozen meter is the responsibility of the resident! Please make sure your water meters are properly heat taped & wrapped with insulation to prevent freezing. Stay warm, & do the same for your meters...
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
592
Followers
3K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0