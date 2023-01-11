ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
PORTLAND, OR
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
VALPARAISO, IN
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CAIR rejects Hamline University ‘Islamophobia’ claims, terminations without justification

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a Hamline University professor faced backlash from showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad during a classroom lesson, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization is saying it does not believe the professor acted with "islamophobic intent" – arguing that academic positions should not be condemned with bigots without justification.
SAINT PAUL, MN

