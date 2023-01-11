Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
fox7austin.com
Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South
SELMA, Ala. - Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least nine deaths on Thursday. Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak. The dangerous storms prompted...
fox7austin.com
Storms among the most deadly natural disasters in modern history of California
MATHER, Calif. - As the number evacuations in Monterey County grow because of the rising river, state and federal emergency officials are scrambling to help residents throughout storm-ravaged California. An average of about nine inches of rain has fallen in 18 days. "These storms continue to be dangerous and not,...
fox7austin.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
fox7austin.com
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
fox7austin.com
Keenan Anderson: DC charter school teacher dies after being tased by LAPD over winter break
WASHINGTON - A D.C. charter school is mourning the death of a beloved teacher who died after being taken into custody by Los Angeles police over winter break. In a statement shared on the Digital Pioneers Academy website, the school's founder Mashea Ashton said the school community is "deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Keenan Anderson."
fox7austin.com
State agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, Sunset Commission finds
The Public Utility Commission needs more state funding to ensure that Texas’ electric grid doesn’t fail again as it did during the devastating 2021 winter storm, the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission said Wednesday. The commission, which regularly reviews state agencies and recommends potential improvements or abolishment to the...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Cold front arrives making it feel like January again
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a cold front day. The January feel is back in the wake of the cold front. Mostly sunny, dry, cooler and windy times are ahead today with highs running 15 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. The dry streak continues but the warm spell is over.
fox7austin.com
Idaho murders trial: What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's court hearing set for Thursday
MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is expected to be back in court Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one county of burglary for entering their home.
fox7austin.com
Idaho murders trial: Brian Kohberger's next court date revealed
Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one count of burglary for entering their home.
fox7austin.com
CAIR rejects Hamline University ‘Islamophobia’ claims, terminations without justification
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a Hamline University professor faced backlash from showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad during a classroom lesson, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization is saying it does not believe the professor acted with "islamophobic intent" – arguing that academic positions should not be condemned with bigots without justification.
