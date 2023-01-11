Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park AnnouncementNick ReynoldsFrisco, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
'Why Frisco?' Page Thompson of Universal Parks and Resorts has an answer
Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"
Head to the rodeo, the zoo or a comedy show: Here's 15 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — If you need any ideas how to spend your weekend, we may have you covered! Check out our list of events to explore across the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Friday to Sunday. Friday. One of Fort Worth’s biggest events kicks off Friday, Jan. 13! Gear up for...
A Handroll Handoff Takes Place on Walnut Hill Lane
A handroll shuffle occurred this December at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Lane. Where Sushi de Handroll once served temaki to Dallasites, a newcomer—Komé—has taken its place with a similar menu. If you visited Sushi de Handroll, you’ll recognize a lot about Komé....
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
Spring Festival Returns To Southlake
The Spring Festival is back for its second annual event in Southlake. Last year, the city of Southlake organized its first-ever Spring Festival to recognize the beginning of the Lunar New Year and pay tribute to East Asian cultures and traditions. This year’s festival will be just as grand, with all of the food, fanfare and family-friendly activities you’d come to expect.
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
Dallas Zoo under code blue after clouded leopard goes missing
The zoo is under what they call a Code Blue, which means "a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat." Dallas police are on scene helping in the search.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
Missing Leopard That Forced Texas Zoo To Shut Down Has Been Found
The Dallas Zoo is under a "code blue."
Fire destroys original Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth
Fort Worth fire investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed the building that housed the first Juneteenth Museum for nearly 20 years.
Sausage Shoppe Continues Its Three-Decade Run in New Location
The east side of Fort Worth is now home to one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue joints. Sausage Shoppe, which has been in business for nearly three decades, has moved into a new location at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road. Local barbecue aficionados should recognize that address: The tiny brick...
Former teacher helping open new Grand Prairie home for kids entering foster system
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — At a construction site in Grand Prairie, there’s a door that, on the way in, leads to a house. But on the way out, it leads to a home. “A home that is hopefully a better place for them where they will continue to be loved on,” said Meagan Haasbroek, program director for Isaiah 117 House.
Dallas Zoo Closed Because a Leopard Has Gone Missing
Folks who showed up to the zoo this morning were turned away after an animal was not in it's habitat. So this morning the Dallas Zoo had a 'code blue' which means a 'non dangerous animal is out of captivity'. What animal? A clouded leopard. What the hell is a clouded leopard. Well allow me to show you with a video called "Clouded Leopard: A Killing Machine". Not dangerous my ass Dallas Zoo.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
