Frisco, TX

tourcounsel.com

Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Handroll Handoff Takes Place on Walnut Hill Lane

A handroll shuffle occurred this December at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Lane. Where Sushi de Handroll once served temaki to Dallasites, a newcomer—Komé—has taken its place with a similar menu. If you visited Sushi de Handroll, you’ll recognize a lot about Komé....
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Spring Festival Returns To Southlake

The Spring Festival is back for its second annual event in Southlake. Last year, the city of Southlake organized its first-ever Spring Festival to recognize the beginning of the Lunar New Year and pay tribute to East Asian cultures and traditions. This year’s festival will be just as grand, with all of the food, fanfare and family-friendly activities you’d come to expect.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway

Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Sausage Shoppe Continues Its Three-Decade Run in New Location

The east side of Fort Worth is now home to one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue joints. Sausage Shoppe, which has been in business for nearly three decades, has moved into a new location at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road. Local barbecue aficionados should recognize that address: The tiny brick...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Zoo Closed Because a Leopard Has Gone Missing

Folks who showed up to the zoo this morning were turned away after an animal was not in it's habitat. So this morning the Dallas Zoo had a 'code blue' which means a 'non dangerous animal is out of captivity'. What animal? A clouded leopard. What the hell is a clouded leopard. Well allow me to show you with a video called "Clouded Leopard: A Killing Machine". Not dangerous my ass Dallas Zoo.
DALLAS, TX

