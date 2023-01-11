ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Rain washes out section of Highway 229 in Creston

Monday’s storm washed out part of Highway 229, disrupting road access to those living on the highway that connects Santa Margarita to Creston. On Thursday, Caltrans announced the closure Highway 229 in both directions between highways 41 and 58. Highway 229 is closed in both directions leaving those who work or take children to school on the other side of the closure facing lengthy travel times.
CRESTON, CA
kprl.com

Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023

The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm

300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy