City of Atascadero issues weather advisory
The City of Atascadero has issued a weather advisory for the late evening on Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Paso Robles City Prepare for Next Storm Series this Weekend
PASO ROBLES — City officials declared the Existence of a Local Emergency on Jan. 9. This local emergency declaration will remain in effect until it is determined by Council Members and Emergency Managers that no further threat of disaster exists. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting another series...
Rain washes out section of Highway 229 in Creston
Monday’s storm washed out part of Highway 229, disrupting road access to those living on the highway that connects Santa Margarita to Creston. On Thursday, Caltrans announced the closure Highway 229 in both directions between highways 41 and 58. Highway 229 is closed in both directions leaving those who work or take children to school on the other side of the closure facing lengthy travel times.
SLO County has recorded 2 to 5 times its normal rainfall to date. Here are the totals
Several San Luis Obispo County spots have already passed their average rainfall for the entire year, and it’s only January.
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023
The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
Chimney Rock Road Goes into Hard Closure
PASO ROBLES — It was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to residents on Chimney Rock Road in Paso Robles that the county would be doing a hard closure of Chimney Rock Road following a soft closure due to erosion at the juncture of Fawn Lane. Residents were notified via...
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
After ‘horrific’ flood damage, Morro Bay mobile home park braces for another storm
Floodwaters tore out a fence, undermined a deck and caked roads with mud, mobile home park residents said.
300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm
300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Damaged road cut off hundreds of Lake Nacimiento residents. But a fix is in the works
Between 200 and 300 Lake Nacimiento residents who have been cut off due to damage to the only road in and out of the area should see relief as soon as Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said in a news release Friday. The residents of the Running Deer...
300,000 gallons of sewage released into SLO County river during storm
This is the latest in a string of sewage releases reported after the Monday storm hit the region.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Cliffs near Shell Beach damaged due to high waves and wind
PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Areas by the cliff are blocked off for people's safety including several parking spots. The post Cliffs near Shell Beach damaged due to high waves and wind appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuation warning expanded for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
Stay away from south of the Arroyo Grande Levee during the weekend storm, the county warns
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
‘Explosion of water’ flooded Morro Bay’s Main Street, damaging businesses
One business owner said he suffered about $250,000 in storm damage.
Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop
Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.
