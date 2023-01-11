Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | MLK celebrations and the people behind them
Many of the people who show up to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. were born long after he died. But the message of freedom and equality still rings out, and still has some ground to cover to become reality. Several communities in our region plan celebrations for...
ijpr.org
Fri 9 AM | The week's regional news reconsidered, in The Debrief
The news cycle is heating up as 2023 takes shape. The Mail Tribune of Medford shut down all news operations after more than a century publishing under that name. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a management shakeup, Rogue Retreat's new boss surveys his domain, and county commissioners have to replace State Sen. Dallas Heard, who resigned.
ijpr.org
Medford Mail Tribune announces it will close Friday
The Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. Together, he said, those challenges made continuing the Mail Tribune “unsustainable.” Saslow could not be reached by phone for comment on Wednesday.
Herald and News
Mazama's Trevor Anderson tops all-state honorees from Klamath Basin
Mazama High senior Trevor Anderson was a first-team selection at running back and linebacker on the Oregon Class 4A all-state football team as selected by the state’s coaches. Anderson led the Vikings to their ninth consecutive conference championship and an undefeated regular season.
Klamath Falls News
SmithBates owners sell to Oregon Tech Alumni Entrepreneurs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.
KDRV
Cafe creates safe place for people suffering with addiction
MEDFORD, Ore. -- What started as a warm welcome into a family home to gain support toward recovery, quickly turned into a non-profit that created a community for people suffering from addiction. Reclaiming Lives and Recovery Cafe was founded in 2017 by Stephanie and the Mendenhall family. It is an...
ijpr.org
What it takes to find a home for a hard-to-place shelter pet
Just about everybody loves a puppy or a kitten, all cute and young and fuzzy. The older animals... well, that's a bit harder. Whether it's an older cat that doesn't like kids or other cats, or an exuberant 80-pound dog that's tough on breakables, some animals are just harder to place with forever families.
KTVL
Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
ijpr.org
Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
KTVL
Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club treasurer arrested for embezzlement
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested following an investigation into missing funds from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club. According to police, 33-year-old Ezekiel Guy Johnson of Klamath Falls embezzled over $18 thousand from the booster club, which was used for...
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls
On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
