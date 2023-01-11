Read full article on original website
Mon 9 AM | MLK celebrations and the people behind them
Many of the people who show up to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. were born long after he died. But the message of freedom and equality still rings out, and still has some ground to cover to become reality. Several communities in our region plan celebrations for...
Fri 9 AM | The week's regional news reconsidered, in The Debrief
The news cycle is heating up as 2023 takes shape. The Mail Tribune of Medford shut down all news operations after more than a century publishing under that name. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a management shakeup, Rogue Retreat's new boss surveys his domain, and county commissioners have to replace State Sen. Dallas Heard, who resigned.
Medford Mail Tribune announces it will close Friday
The Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. Together, he said, those challenges made continuing the Mail Tribune “unsustainable.” Saslow could not be reached by phone for comment on Wednesday.
Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
