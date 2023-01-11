Read full article on original website
Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit
Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home. Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Sheriff's detectives with the...
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Package thief sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
3-year-old Beaten to Death: NJ Mom Says She Lied For Boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Convicted Killer, Fellow Ex-Con Charged With Gunning Down Paterson Man, Wounding Companion
A man who was killed and a woman who was with him were shot by two Paterson ex-cons, one of whom recently served nearly a decade for slaying an aspiring rapper and the other who was tracked down in Virginia, authorities announced. Shaquan Winstead, 28, and David “Scrappy” Armfield, 31,...
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
Police: Man wanted for breaking into 6 vehicles in Newark
Police say the man climbed a fence in the 500 block of 18th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
Paterson Ex-Con Pinched With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag, 48 Heroin Folds: Police
A 26-year-old ex-con from Paterson who's already spent most of the past six years behind bars could be returning for even longer after city police said they caught him carrying a loaded gun and four dozen folds of heroin. Devon Wells was one of three passengers in a Chevy Impala...
Suspect shot after confrontation with DEA agents on NJ street
New Jersey prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school.
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man gets 25 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting of Bayonne woman
A Jersey City man was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in state prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman, authorities said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 and was sentenced yesterday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez.
Leader Of Jersey City Drug Crew Sentenced To More Than 4 Years Without Parole
The leader of a crew that slung cocaine and heroin in the Greenville section of Jersey City was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison. Jerome Powell, 43, must serve just about all of the plea-bargained 51-month sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system. He...
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder
NEW YORK, NY – Tyler Wise, 18, who also goes by the name of Johnny Ringo has been arrested and charged by detectives in New York’s 32nd Precinct on Thursday. Wise is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Taquan Jones on October 26th in front of 45 West 132nd Street at the Lennox Terrace apartment building. Jones was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest but was declared deceased upon arrival. Wise was charged with murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
DEA agents open fire at suspects during drug sting operation in Fort Lee, officials say
FORT LEE, NJ (PIX11) — A federal drug sting operation came to a violent end in Fort Lee on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. A spokesperson for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said two agents were engaged in an operation when they opened fire on several suspects inside a black Toyota Camry sedan. The shooting […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City woman, 27, charged with assault by auto for 2021 crash that injured three
A 27-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with three counts of assault by auto for an August 2021 crash that injured three, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Michelle Graham, of 27, Jersey City, is charged with three counts of assault by auto and two counts of causing serious...
Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report
A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
Arrest made after former NYPD detective stabbed and killed on Staten Island
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
