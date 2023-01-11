ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Package thief sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call  1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).  The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder

NEW YORK, NY – Tyler Wise, 18, who also goes by the name of Johnny Ringo has been arrested and charged by detectives in New York’s 32nd Precinct on Thursday. Wise is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Taquan Jones on October 26th in front of 45 West 132nd Street at the Lennox Terrace apartment building. Jones was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest but was declared deceased upon arrival. Wise was charged with murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report

A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
BAYONNE, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy