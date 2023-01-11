Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Sidney Daily News
Four new trustees elected to UW board
SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Hepfer, a...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St. Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee. SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE approves CRA Agreements
SIDNEY — Two resolutions dealing with tax exmptions for proposed housing developments were approved Thursday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. The first resolution, submitted by Vision Development, is for a new multi-family housing development to be located on property in the city of Sidney and Shelby County southwest of Kuther Road and Howard Street. The company plans to create 320 new housing units provided the appropriate economic development incentives are available.
Sidney Daily News
Lostcreek Township Board elects new president, VP
CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held its organizational meeting on Jan 5. Samuel Buchman was elected president and Darrell Davius as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer. The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
Sidney Daily News
Pioneer Electric employee graduates from leadership skills program
PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Employees of the Bellefontaine Bridge Company are here to superintend the putting up of the hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. The Sidney High school gymnasium will be opened by a physical culture entertainment and basketball game in the armory the evening of Jan. 21. The contesting team will be the Sidney high school girls and the girls of the Dayton View gymnasium.
Sidney Daily News
New Year-New You
Attending a joint New Year – New You event held by YP Connect and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce are, left to right, YP Connect Committee Chair and WiseBridge Financial Advisor Aaron Watkins, of Sidney, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, of Minster, Emerson Wagner Realty Broker Susan Schaffer and Sidney Body CarStar GM Cameron Eisenhardt, both of Sidney. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 12. Attendees could have professional headshots taken with which to update their look when promoting themselves.
Sidney Daily News
Cedarville University dean’s honor list
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has released its dean’s honor list for fall 2022. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students named to the dean’s honor list were Abigail Pleiman, of Anna,...
Sidney Daily News
Early registration underway for 2023 Ohio Pork Congress
NEW ALBANY – Ohio Pork Congress continues to deliver relevant information for everyone in the pork industry, from pig caretakers to farm team members to decision makers and allied industry partners. The event will take place Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to ordinance regarding mowing and junk
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council was introduced to an ordinance assessing the cost of weed mowing or junk removal during its Monday meeting. The ordinance is for property owners that failed to comply with weed mowing and/or junk removal, causing the city to perform the work. According to Finance Officer Renee DuLaney, who presented the ordinance, the invoiced amount for junk removal violations is the actual cost of removal plus 20%. The invoiced amount for weed mowing violations is the actual cost of mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second time and $250 for every time after that. This ordinance covers invoices through Dec. 9, 2022, and includes 52 properties with a total of $12,636.12 for weed mowing and 48 properties with a total of $10,904.80 for junk removal. The ordinance will be considered further at the Jan. 23 council meeting.
Sidney Daily News
Houston Community Association dinner planned
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognizes Winner
CELINA — Beth Winner, senior premium audit specialist at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Premium Auditing (APA) designation. The APA designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Winner earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.
Sidney Daily News
Housing council approves 100% tax abatement
SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved a tax abatement for JBM Sidney, LLC, to build a new apartment complex at a meeting on Jan. 12. The company requested a 100% tax abatement for the lot over 15 years for a total abatement of $9,604,613....
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie Robotics Club explains projects
FORT LORAMIE — During the Fort Loramie boys basketball game against Anna, the Fort Loramie Robotics Club set up a community outreach display. Numerous hours of hard work all put to the test. FLRC consists of two teams, a First Lego League team for elementary students, and a First...
Sidney Daily News
American Legion Auxilliary to help with event
FORT LORAMIE — The meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxilliary Post 355 was called to order on Dec. 12, 2022, by President Cindy Plas. During the meeting, the board determined that they would help make food for the Gun Raffel on Feb. 18. They set their preparation date for after their Feb. 13 meeting and determined they would make chicken sandwiches and potato salad. All auxilliary members will be asked to bring a dessert such as cookies or brownies.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain at high risk, but hospital admissions attributed to COVID-19 are declining, according to CDC community level ratings. The latest CDC data show an estimated 26 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, a decline...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Stability is an understatement for Anna ADs
Earlier this week, current Anna schools Superintendent Andy Bixler confirmed that soon-to-retire athletic director Mike Muehlfeld was extended his first AD contract in the spring of 1987, following Bob Anderson’s 31 year tenure. Muehlfeld has gone on to outdistance his fellow former Rocket basketball coach with 36 years of...
Comments / 0