Durham, NC

GAME RECAP: Pitt falls apart in second half, loses to Duke 77-69

Pitt lost its second straight game tonight, falling to Duke 77-69. The Panthers let a 43-32 halftime lead slip away. Jamarius Burton led the Panthers with 16 points and 5 assists while Kyle Filipowski had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils. After trading baskets in the early...
