Image: Image showing the distal filling of the IMPASS Embolic Device (Photo courtesy of Fluidx Medical) Chronic subdural hematomas (CSDH) occurring on the surface of the brain is a common pathology that can result in death and/or disability in patients. CSDH is usually treated by drilling a hole in the skull and draining the blood. However, minimally invasive catheter-based middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolization holds great promise in addressing CSDH and is particularly suitable for elderly patients as well as those who are unable to undergo invasive surgical procedures. In this procedure, the surgeon navigates a small catheter into the MMA located within the dura mater which covers the brain, after which an embolic material is delivered into the vessel in order to block arterial flow.

2 DAYS AGO