ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Food stamp benefits are set to be scaled back to pre-pandemic levels, which could signal a return to the workforce. According to Allen County Job and Family Services, increased benefits that were implemented during the pandemic will soon be rolling back to the average monthly amount starting at the end of February 2023. The change is coming not only to Allen County but nationwide. Some people were reportedly getting up to $400 in food stamp benefits, but that number will slowly be scaled back to the normal amount of less than $100.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO