San Mateo County, CA

pajaronian.com

Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’

SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Geologists say void in Highway 92 not technically sinkhole

The first thing to know about that sinkhole that opened on Highway 92 on Thursday: It’s not a sinkhole. Geologists make a distinction between sinkholes, which require a particular blend of soils — limestone, salts, gypsum and other components — and caverns that appear with water due to engineering failures, aging infrastructure or simply not building enough capacity to handle the kind of runoff experienced in San Mateo County this month. They also note it’s a distinction without a difference for anyone stuck in traffic.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Rising floodwaters force evacuations in Felton Grove, Soquel Village

SAN FRANCISCO -- The rising flood waters of the San Lorenzo River forced residents to flee their homes for a second time in a week in Felton Grove and Soquel Village Saturday morning.Santa Cruz County officials sent deputies door to door in both communities that were hard hit by the swollen river waters in Monday."Emergency evacuations underway in Felton Grove," Santa Cruz county officials tweeted at 11 a.m. "Deputies are in the area. If you live in the neighborhood, please leave now."Rising flood waters Saturday morning also forced the evacuation of low-lying areas in Soquel Village, including Soquel Wharf...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms

TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker.  He deploys his troops like they're going...
TIBURON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations

PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way

All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Residents Face Sticker Shock as Energy Prices Spike

Get ready for hefty bills after PG&E announced that customers should expect their energy costs to rise about 24% this winter as compared to last. Due to statewide policy changes that went into effect on Jan. 1, customers will see a 3% increase in their electricity bill—but the utility says that high demand and low supply of natural gas on the West Coast will drive up prices much higher. Come February, average users can expect their gas bills to be up about $44 per month compared to last year, and electricity up about $23 per month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Rep. Eric Swalwell tours storm-damaged area in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek. One side of A Street […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding in East Palo Alto leaves apartment dwellers with costly damage

EAST PALO ALTO – Residents living near San Francisquito Creek in East Palo Alto lost many of their belongings in recent storms, including their cars. Two groups have stepped up to help these families recover.On New Year's Eve, the creek poured into the Woodland Park Apartments. The high floodwaters left residents with damage that could cost thousands.Francisco Navarro has called these apartments home for more than 10 years. He said the waters swept inside his storage unit.Navarro became emotional at one point saying his family lost clothes, shoes, and equipment. The cost to replace these items he says will be...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues person in water off Rockaway Beach in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- A person in distress in the water off of Rockaway Beach in Pacifica was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Wednesday evening, local fire officials said. North County Fire Authority crews responded at 5:55 p.m. to the beach and coordinated with the Coast Guard to pinpoint the location of the person in the water. The helicopter crew then pulled the person out of the water and went to San Francisco International Airport, where medical personnel determined the person had no injuries or other medical needs, according to the fire authority. No other information was provided.
PACIFICA, CA

