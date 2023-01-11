Read full article on original website
911 transport times along San Mateo coast could triple amid Hwy 92 closure
A massive sinkhole has shut down Highway 92 in San Mateo County indefinitely.
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
Update: Rising floodwaters force evacuations in Felton Grove, Soquel Village
SAN FRANCISCO -- The rising flood waters of the San Lorenzo River forced residents to flee their homes for a second time in a week in Felton Grove and Soquel Village Saturday morning.Santa Cruz County officials sent deputies door to door in both communities that were hard hit by the swollen river waters in Monday."Emergency evacuations underway in Felton Grove," Santa Cruz county officials tweeted at 11 a.m. "Deputies are in the area. If you live in the neighborhood, please leave now."Rising flood waters Saturday morning also forced the evacuation of low-lying areas in Soquel Village, including Soquel Wharf...
Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found
MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Lost Town of Purissima
One of the earliest settlements on the San Mateo County Coast was Purissima. It's located roughly 4 miles south of Half Moon Bay. Father Juan Crespi of the Portola expedition is believed to be the first who referenced it in 1769 when he stopped at a local stream adjacent to an abandoned village. He christened the stream by calling it San Ivo.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
KSBW.com
3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
Love story: Oakland couple fell in love 15 years ago, opens 2nd café at business where they met
Latorra and Carlos are spouses and 4th generation Oaklanders who have a passion for fresh food.
The Almanac Online
'I can’t hold my breath any longer:' Local man survives harrowing experience trying to rescue his dog from Stevens Creek
When water-loving 2-year-old black lab was swept away in the rushing current, his owner jumped in after him. A Mountain View man who jumped into Stevens Creek in an attempt to save his dog last week said he feels lucky to be alive, and he urges the community to learn from his experience and steer clear of local waterways impacted by the storm.
KTVU FOX 2
Takeover robbery at Pleasant Hill camera shop could be work of same crew
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - It’s happened yet again. Another Bay Area camera shop held up by a group of masked men. The latest takeover robbery happened at Mike's Camera on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. Five men invaded the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just a half-hour...
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
sfstandard.com
Missing Bay Area 3-Year-Old Girl Found in Mexico
A missing 3-year-old girl from Millbrae has been located in Mexico and reunited with her family, authorities report. The toddler was found in Mexico on Jan. 7, after a joint effort between the FBI, the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office and Mexican authorities. FBI San Francisco were contacted for comment.
sfstandard.com
Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot
Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues person in water off Rockaway Beach in Pacifica
PACIFICA -- A person in distress in the water off of Rockaway Beach in Pacifica was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Wednesday evening, local fire officials said. North County Fire Authority crews responded at 5:55 p.m. to the beach and coordinated with the Coast Guard to pinpoint the location of the person in the water. The helicopter crew then pulled the person out of the water and went to San Francisco International Airport, where medical personnel determined the person had no injuries or other medical needs, according to the fire authority. No other information was provided.
Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms
TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker. He deploys his troops like they're going...
Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations
PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
