Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53

The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox trade Darwinzon Hernandez to Orioles for cash considerations

The Boston Red Sox have made a trade with an American League East division rival. The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday. Hernandez has spent his entire four-year major league career with the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Guerrero, Blue Jays reach $14.5M deal to avoid arbitration

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided salary arbitration Friday night by agreeing to a $14.5 million contract for next season. Toronto had 12 players eligible for arbitration — only Tampa Bay with 14 had more. The lone member of that Blue Jays group who did not settle Friday was shortstop Bo Bichette.
FLORIDA STATE
batterypower.com

Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more

It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...

