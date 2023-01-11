Read full article on original website
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox are in the market for middle infielders but one of the top defensive stars is no longer on the board.
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Nelson Cruz
The San Diego Padres added to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz. After adding Cruz, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Padres in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
After spending two years in the Yankees organization, Ryan LaMarre is returning to Minnesota
Orioles assign recently acquired Ryan O'Hearn to Triple-A
Baltimore has assigned recently acquired Ryan O'Hearn to Norfolk.
NBC Sports
Red Sox trade Darwinzon Hernandez to Orioles for cash considerations
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade with an American League East division rival. The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday. Hernandez has spent his entire four-year major league career with the Red Sox.
Marlins, Twins have discussed trade possibilities involving Pablo Lopez, Max Kepler
The Marlins and Twins have discussed trade scenarios involving Miami starter Pablo López, writes Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman reports that Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Luis Arraez were among the names who’d come up in those discussions but adds the Twins aren’t interested in parting with Arraez.
FOX Sports
Guerrero, Blue Jays reach $14.5M deal to avoid arbitration
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided salary arbitration Friday night by agreeing to a $14.5 million contract for next season. Toronto had 12 players eligible for arbitration — only Tampa Bay with 14 had more. The lone member of that Blue Jays group who did not settle Friday was shortstop Bo Bichette.
Rangers Spring Training Report Dates
The Texas Rangers set reporting dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more
It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...
