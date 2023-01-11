ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Jenb
3d ago

nothing good about this lady. profits and big money over everyone else.

Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
iheart.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review into the state's code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
rcreader.com

Iowa Restaurant Association 2023 Legislative Priorities

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 13, 2023) — The Iowa Restaurant Association, which advocates with the state legislature and state agencies on behalf of Iowa’s 6,000+ restaurants and bars, has announced the group’s 2023 legislative priorities. The Association will collaborate on several issues with other industries seeking to address workforce shortages, as well as ways to alleviate a portion of credit card fees charged to businesses that collect state sales tax.
KCRG.com

Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home. Updated: 1 hour ago. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified documents...
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Blake Norman as District Judge

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. Norman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School with high honors.
KCRG.com

Iowa House Republicans introduce bills on LGBTQ+ in school, various groups react

Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022. Cyber attack on private company stoping recorders offices from updating real estate records. "It's been eventful because we've had a system-wide outage." Washington D.C. Correspondent Peter Zampa joined us to talk about the latest news from the White House.
KCRG.com

Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
