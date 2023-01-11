ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Antelope Valley Press

City sharpens resolution on homeless issue

PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
PALMDALE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Former mayor Mario Guerra appointed to planning commission

DOWNEY - Former two-time mayor Mario Guerra will find himself once again back at the city dais, this time in a new role: planning commissioner. Guerra will represent District 2 as the representative of freshman council member Hector Sosa. Guerra said he was “honored” to be appointed. “Any...
DOWNEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Confusion at Pasadena City Hall: Who Is This “Deputy Mayor”?

In a December 31, 2022, press release Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Public Information Officer listed the guests in Mayor Victor Gordo’s Rose Parade “1907 autocar bus.”. There was one odd title for field representative Vannia De La Cuba. She was referred to as “…Vannia De La Cuba who is the deputy to the Mayor …”
PASADENA, CA
yovenice.com

74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms. If you are in Palms, you can now see what one of the area’s newest developments The Jagger looks like after the construction company removed the wrapping on the building as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Jagger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sunnews.org

City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier

The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
SEAL BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness

After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
LONG BEACH, CA
beachcomber.news

1923 News from the Local Press

The discovery of oil and the expansion of the harbor turned Long Beach into a boom town in the early 1920s. In 1922, Long Beach built more homes per each 10,000 of its population than any other city in the United States (LA Times 1/1/1924). In 1920, for example, the population of Long Beach was 55,593, by 1923 it had more than doubled to 126,833 as thousands rushed to the area seeking employment in the new oil industry.
LONG BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Mueller announces 2024 campaign for state Senate

Labor and civil rights attorney Kipp Mueller this week announced his campaign for state Senate in the 21st District, which encompasses the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys. Mueller, a Canyon Country Democrat who ran for this seat in 2020 and lost to Republican incumbent Scott Wilk, announced his 2024...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

George Key Ranch Historic Park Reopens for Free Tours Every Saturday

After being closed for seven years due to extensive damage from the 2014 La Habra Earthquake, George Key Ranch Historic Park, maintained by OC Parks and located at 625 W. Bastanchury Road in Placentia, quietly reopened in November 2021. During the years that it wasn’t open to the public, the 2.2 acre park underwent a series of repairs that were made to improve safety and accessibility to the historic home. Now open from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, the George Key home and museum offers an authentic look into North Orange County’s agricultural past, while its orchards, gardens, and barnyard area allow guests to get a closer look at dry farming and citrus farming equipment used in the late 1800s.
PLACENTIA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita’s front line against fentanyl

Olivia Flores misses the hugs from her baby brother the most. Her tearful share to about 150 or so parents and other concerned residents gathered Thursday for the Fentanyl Town Hall demonstrated the purpose behind the gathering at the Canyon Country Community Center. Members of the community were worried and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

