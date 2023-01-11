Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Antelope Valley Press
City sharpens resolution on homeless issue
PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
Will Seal Beach Voters Elect OC’s First Openly Transgender City Council Member?
As newly elected city council members across Orange County start to get comfortable in their seats on the dais, Seal Beach voters are taking to the ballot again in a run-off election that could result in a transgender person being sworn into office for the first time in OC. Stephanie...
thedowneypatriot.com
Former mayor Mario Guerra appointed to planning commission
DOWNEY - Former two-time mayor Mario Guerra will find himself once again back at the city dais, this time in a new role: planning commissioner. Guerra will represent District 2 as the representative of freshman council member Hector Sosa. Guerra said he was “honored” to be appointed. “Any...
LA Council Members Call for Permanent Tenant Protections by End of January
A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs
The public service announcements funded by the firefighters union looked and sounded "like a campaign advertisement," according to an outside law firm hired by the city. The post Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Confusion at Pasadena City Hall: Who Is This “Deputy Mayor”?
In a December 31, 2022, press release Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Public Information Officer listed the guests in Mayor Victor Gordo’s Rose Parade “1907 autocar bus.”. There was one odd title for field representative Vannia De La Cuba. She was referred to as “…Vannia De La Cuba who is the deputy to the Mayor …”
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
yovenice.com
74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion
The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms. If you are in Palms, you can now see what one of the area’s newest developments The Jagger looks like after the construction company removed the wrapping on the building as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Jagger...
sunnews.org
City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier
The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness
After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
beachcomber.news
1923 News from the Local Press
The discovery of oil and the expansion of the harbor turned Long Beach into a boom town in the early 1920s. In 1922, Long Beach built more homes per each 10,000 of its population than any other city in the United States (LA Times 1/1/1924). In 1920, for example, the population of Long Beach was 55,593, by 1923 it had more than doubled to 126,833 as thousands rushed to the area seeking employment in the new oil industry.
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita opens its second inclusive play area at West Creek Park
What was once a pile of dirt and an idea has been completed — and children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley can now enjoy the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park in Valencia, announced Santa Clarita city officials. The Santa Clarita City Council hosted a...
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared
The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
signalscv.com
Mueller announces 2024 campaign for state Senate
Labor and civil rights attorney Kipp Mueller this week announced his campaign for state Senate in the 21st District, which encompasses the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys. Mueller, a Canyon Country Democrat who ran for this seat in 2020 and lost to Republican incumbent Scott Wilk, announced his 2024...
fullertonobserver.com
George Key Ranch Historic Park Reopens for Free Tours Every Saturday
After being closed for seven years due to extensive damage from the 2014 La Habra Earthquake, George Key Ranch Historic Park, maintained by OC Parks and located at 625 W. Bastanchury Road in Placentia, quietly reopened in November 2021. During the years that it wasn’t open to the public, the 2.2 acre park underwent a series of repairs that were made to improve safety and accessibility to the historic home. Now open from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, the George Key home and museum offers an authentic look into North Orange County’s agricultural past, while its orchards, gardens, and barnyard area allow guests to get a closer look at dry farming and citrus farming equipment used in the late 1800s.
wufe967.com
LAPD bans Thin Blue Line flag over complaint it represents 'racist, bigoted views'
The Los Angeles Police Department banned the Thin Blue Line flag from public areas within police departments this week over a complaint the flag represented “violent, extremist views.”. LAPD Chief Michel Moore defended the controversial move to Fox News Digital, saying, “Yesterday we received a community complaint of the...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita’s front line against fentanyl
Olivia Flores misses the hugs from her baby brother the most. Her tearful share to about 150 or so parents and other concerned residents gathered Thursday for the Fentanyl Town Hall demonstrated the purpose behind the gathering at the Canyon Country Community Center. Members of the community were worried and...
Comments / 0