Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'Sunday Night Football' producer: Cris Collinsworth's Bengals history may be showcased
Rob Hyland, who just completed his first NFL regular season as coordinating producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," will produce Cincinnati's AFC Wild Card Round game against Baltimore on Sunday night. Not including last year's Super Bowl, it will be the fifth Bengals' playoff game presented by NBC Sports since...
Chargers Fans Might be Rooting for a Loss in the Wild Card Round
Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss the Los Angeles Chargers’ Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite Brandon Staley getting the Chargers back into the postseason, the guys discuss whether or not fans should be rooting for a loss in the Wild Card round in hopes for another head coach next season.
Wild Card Preview: The Fraud Bowl, Brock Purdy as a young Tom Brady & great surfer hair
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail. The guys tackle the games in order, starting with the Seahawks-49ers game and...
2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers AFC wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars. Saturday, January...
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate
Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'
A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game Location
In the event that a neutral site AFC Championship Game is played, it will be held in the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The potential for a neutral site game is a ramification of the canceled Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. ...
NFL World Reacts to Thursday Night Football Ratings
In Amazon's rookie season with Thursday Night Football rights, the viewership rates were, by the network's standards, disappointing. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon had to compensate advertisers for lower-than-expected Thursday Night Football viewership in 2022. ...
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
NFL Wild Card playoffs 2023 announcers: Who's calling games on FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC and ESPN?
The NFL playoffs are here, with 14 teams vying for a championship as they start their march toward a possible Super Bowl berth. Woohoo!. There will be a bunch of TV coverage of the playoffs, from Super Wild Card Weekend to the conference title games to the championship that will be played in . And if you’re here, you might be wondering whose voices you’re hearing for whatever playoff game you’re watching at the moment.
Colin Cowherd Makes His Six NFL Playoff Bets For Wildcard Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his six betting picks for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games.
