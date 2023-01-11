ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor

The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com

Chargers Fans Might be Rooting for a Loss in the Wild Card Round

Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss the Los Angeles Chargers’ Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite Brandon Staley getting the Chargers back into the postseason, the guys discuss whether or not fans should be rooting for a loss in the Wild Card round in hopes for another head coach next season.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tigerdroppings.com

NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'

A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts to Thursday Night Football Ratings

In Amazon's rookie season with Thursday Night Football rights, the viewership rates were, by the network's standards, disappointing. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon had to compensate advertisers for lower-than-expected Thursday Night Football viewership in 2022. ...
The Spun

NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
WHNT-TV

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Wild Card playoffs 2023 announcers: Who's calling games on FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC and ESPN?

The NFL playoffs are here, with 14 teams vying for a championship as they start their march toward a possible Super Bowl berth. Woohoo!. There will be a bunch of TV coverage of the playoffs, from Super Wild Card Weekend to the conference title games to the championship that will be played in . And if you’re here, you might be wondering whose voices you’re hearing for whatever playoff game you’re watching at the moment.

