ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 13, 2023

3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

State Police investigating homicide on I-65 at County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot. Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first to arrive, they found an adult male in the passenger seat of a white van who was unresponsive. The adult male had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. There were no other people known to be injured in this incident.
GREENWOOD, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
COLUMBUS, IN
103GBF

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer

INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County

MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lane closures begin tonight on I-65 south of Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to conduct overnight lane closures starting tonight (Jan. 12) to remove and install barrier wall, complete shoulder work, and shift southbound traffic as part of the $65 million added travel lanes projects south of Columbus. Thursday, January 12...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHI

Farm worker is safe after getting stuck in grain bin

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A farm worker is safe after getting stuck in a grain bin on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Lewis area in Clay County. Around 1:00, there was a call to dispatch about someone getting trapped. Emergency workers at the scene told News 10 the...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Falling tree claims the life of a Daviess County man

WASHINGTON – A Washington man died Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on him in Daviess County. At approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a male, later identified as 71-year-old Ronald Lewis. EMS, fire...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

County Redevelopment Commission votes to amend Lehigh TIF District plans

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission met Thursday morning, approving amendments to the 2022 plan for the Lehigh TIF District in Marion Township. At the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held to allow members of the community to comment on the changes, which would see Lawrence County provide funds for the Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Airport, as well as repairs of Meridian Road in Mitchell.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
SEYMOUR, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy