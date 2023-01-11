Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 13, 2023
3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
CenterPoint won’t use propane mix amid investigation into Southern Indiana carbon monoxide leaks
CenterPoint Energy says it won’t mix propane into its natural gas supply as a state regulatory commission investigates multiple reports of carbon monoxide and other gas issues in Southern Indiana over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
wbiw.com
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
ISP release photo of Perry Co. crash that killed one and injured one
Perry County Sheriff, Alan Malone, says there was a head-on collision on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road on Friday night.
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
bsquarebulletin.com
Passengers thank Bloomington public bus driver Donny Reynolds as he wraps up 43 years of service
On Friday morning, driver Donny Reynolds was posted outside the Route #5 bus at Bloomington’s downtown transit center, greeting a couple of passengers as they boarded. “Good morning and watch your step—it’s dark in there right now!”. Reynolds flipped on the inside lights as soon as he...
wbiw.com
State Police investigating homicide on I-65 at County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot. Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first to arrive, they found an adult male in the passenger seat of a white van who was unresponsive. The adult male had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. There were no other people known to be injured in this incident.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
wbiw.com
The City of Mitchell issues boil order for residents in Helmar Addition
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has issued a boil order for residents in Helmar Addition. This precautionary boil order will remain in force until further notice. The order is being issued due to a repairing a water main. Bring all water to a boil. Let water boil vigorously...
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van […]
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
wbiw.com
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
wbiw.com
Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
wbiw.com
Lane closures begin tonight on I-65 south of Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to conduct overnight lane closures starting tonight (Jan. 12) to remove and install barrier wall, complete shoulder work, and shift southbound traffic as part of the $65 million added travel lanes projects south of Columbus. Thursday, January 12...
WTHI
Farm worker is safe after getting stuck in grain bin
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A farm worker is safe after getting stuck in a grain bin on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Lewis area in Clay County. Around 1:00, there was a call to dispatch about someone getting trapped. Emergency workers at the scene told News 10 the...
wbiw.com
Falling tree claims the life of a Daviess County man
WASHINGTON – A Washington man died Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on him in Daviess County. At approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a male, later identified as 71-year-old Ronald Lewis. EMS, fire...
wbiw.com
County Redevelopment Commission votes to amend Lehigh TIF District plans
LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission met Thursday morning, approving amendments to the 2022 plan for the Lehigh TIF District in Marion Township. At the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held to allow members of the community to comment on the changes, which would see Lawrence County provide funds for the Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Airport, as well as repairs of Meridian Road in Mitchell.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
