Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Heavy rain causes roads to flood and GWR rail disruption
Flooding has disrupted drivers and railway passengers in the west of England following heavy rain. Two train lines are blocked between Bristol Parkway and Swindon, and the line between Bristol Temple Meads, Bath and Swindon. Network Rail said it expected both lines to stayed closed for the remainder of Thursday.
BBC
Leeds city centre roadworks causing real problems, says Arriva
A bus operator has said major roadworks in Leeds city centre are causing "real problems" for services, as passengers complain of regular delays. Bus users say several Arriva routes are getting stuck in congestion during works to pedestrianise City Square. The West Yorkshire mayor said "ghost buses", meaning services which...
BBC
Argos delivery van hits Berkswell railway bridge
An Argos delivery driver escaped unhurt when their van hit a railway bridge between Birmingham and Coventry. The crash on 8 January near Berkswell Station did not damage the bridge or disrupt passengers, Network Rail confirmed. A collision beam on the bridge "did its job to protect the railway", a...
BBC
Heavy vehicle ban for bridge damaged in downpours
Heavy vehicles have been banned from crossing a bridge on a key route through the Borders after it was damaged during heavy downpours. The Westwater Bridge on the A702 south of West Linton was closed for a time on 4 January for safety checks. It has been restricted to a...
BBC
Road closed after machinery lands on building in Stoke-on-Trent
A main road has been closed after a piling rig fell into a building in Stoke-on-Trent. The A52 Glebe Street has been closed due to the public safety hazard, said Staffordshire Fire Service. No-one was hurt in the incident. The road is also set to be closed in both directions...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Senegal bus crash: Footage shows devastating aftermath of collision that killed at least 38
At least 38 people have been confirmed dead and 87 are injured after two buses collided near Kaffrine in central Senegal on Sunday.Footage shows the wreckage of the two collided buses at the scene of the crash as emergency services inspect the area.Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for Senegal’s National Fire Brigade, said: “It was a serious accident.“There were 125 victims, of whom 38 have died.”The accident took place on the No. 1 national road at 3.15 am local time on Sunday morning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Keir Starmer wants second jobs for MPs banned but defends David Lammy earning £200kWestern Australia emergency service chief details ‘once in a century’ floodsRishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis
Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police
The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air
Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly swerved to hit as many people as possible. He then threw paper money into the air each time he hit a person, according to the footage.The incident, which took place during rush hour in the city of 19 million people, garnered immediate outrage online, according to the BBC. Various postings...
BBC
Weather: Floods in Wales cause power cuts and train delays
Stormy weather has caused disruption in south Wales including power cuts, flooding and train delays. The National Grid said about 600 homes, mainly in Newport, have no power. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the areas worst affected by flooding were Porth and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf. Earlier...
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC
Main Devon railway line reopens after flooding
Part of the main rail line in Devon has reopened after flooding caused a partial closure. Earlier, Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line between Totnes and Plymouth had been blocked. It warned passengers that trains running in the direction of Plymouth might be cancelled, delayed or revised. On Friday...
Comments / 0