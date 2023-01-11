Sheryl Lee Ralph wishes she could tell her 15-year-old self that someday certain people would pay to look like her. When asked on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet what advice she would give her younger self, the “Abbott Elementary” star praised her natural features before taking a jab at the Kardashian family. “There’s nothing wrong with your nose,” she said. “There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.” She continued, “And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people...

3 DAYS AGO