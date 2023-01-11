He claims he was properly voted in,& will represent his voters. The point is, Santos was voted in under false pretenses,& committed fraud upon his voters, therefore should be removed, & prosecuted for fraud, as well as let mexico extradite him for identity theft, fraud, forgery.
where is the line for TOO FAR?This isn't a Republican or Democrat ISSUE.This is a liar getting paid AMERICAN tax salary.Do YOU want him as YOUR SON IN LAW?Do you want him as YOUR BANKER, BROKER, DOCTOR? This ISNT abortion or balanced budgets or feed the hungry that we have to agree onthis SHOULD be a simple thing that WE can agree on.
The Republican candidates vetting process is alive and well, he who can place the most pictures of dead presidents in the party coffers wins the nod. Obviously morality has no place in Republican Party politics.
