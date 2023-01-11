Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry
You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
Closed 7-11 on Brighton Avenue in Portland Becoming a Neighborhood Pub
There's a weird intersection in a section of Portland known as Libbytown. It's got the Cat Doctor, Punky's, Vientiane Thai food, and a now abandoned 7-Eleven all at this odd intersection. Sure a couple of things have occupied this space, but nothing that stuck. It's actually a really unique area....
Maine Maritime Museum in Bath is Free These 24 Days in January, February, March 2023
There's an exciting opportunity in the Midcoast for seafaring enthusiasts, and it will continue through March of this year. The Maine Maritime Museum recently shared the exciting news about free weekend admission in January, February, and March on its social media. The free weekend admission gives first-time visitors a great chance to discover a boatload (no pun intended) of Maine maritime history. It's also a wonderful treat for regulars to visit one of their favorite museums.
Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine Out of Business?
Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case
13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Open Letter to Grocery Shoppers in New England in the Winter
Put your freaking carriages away. Let me rephrase so that it is nicer, and in case you do not know what I am talking about immediately. Put your damn grocery carts back in the cart corral. I went to Market Basket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the other night to do...
989wclz.com
Train, van collide at Portland railroad crossing
No serious injuries were reported after an Amtrak train smashed into a van in Portland Thursday. According to CBS 13, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Allen Avenue, near Forest Avenue and the Morrills Corner area. The train struck the passenger side of the van, sending the van into the...
WGME
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
Can You Make Sense of This Really Weird Online Review of Portland, Maine?
Now that Portland, Maine, has become such a hot destination, there's bound to be some people who come visit the city and leave with negative feelings after a bad experience. There are plenty of places on the internet to vent those feelings, including a city-review website called BestPlaces.net. But this particular review was shared on Reddit by sidewaysplanet, and it's so spectacularly odd that it simply can't be real.
WMTW
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
A Maine Chiropractor Shows You The Right Way To Clean Your Car Off
Winter is already a pain in the butt, don't make it a pain in the back too!. The mild Maine winter we are currently having simply cannot last. We all know it is inevitable that a significant amount of snow and mess will be coming our way. The unavoidable cleanup...
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 1