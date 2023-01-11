ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

95.9 WCYY

I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine

We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry

You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Maine Maritime Museum in Bath is Free These 24 Days in January, February, March 2023

There's an exciting opportunity in the Midcoast for seafaring enthusiasts, and it will continue through March of this year. The Maine Maritime Museum recently shared the exciting news about free weekend admission in January, February, and March on its social media. The free weekend admission gives first-time visitors a great chance to discover a boatload (no pun intended) of Maine maritime history. It's also a wonderful treat for regulars to visit one of their favorite museums.
BATH, ME
Q97.9

Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine Out of Business?

Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case

13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
989wclz.com

Train, van collide at Portland railroad crossing

No serious injuries were reported after an Amtrak train smashed into a van in Portland Thursday. According to CBS 13, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Allen Avenue, near Forest Avenue and the Morrills Corner area. The train struck the passenger side of the van, sending the van into the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Can You Make Sense of This Really Weird Online Review of Portland, Maine?

Now that Portland, Maine, has become such a hot destination, there's bound to be some people who come visit the city and leave with negative feelings after a bad experience. There are plenty of places on the internet to vent those feelings, including a city-review website called BestPlaces.net. But this particular review was shared on Reddit by sidewaysplanet, and it's so spectacularly odd that it simply can't be real.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
95.9 WCYY

95.9 WCYY

Augusta, ME
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

