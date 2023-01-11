ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Plexaderm 10-minute challenge

ST. LOUIS — Malik recently spoke with lifestyle expert, Melinda Mckinsey to find out about the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. Men and women of all ages can gain 10 to 20 years on their appearance in just minutes. You can put Plexaderm’s rapid reduction serum on any problem area of your face and wait 10 minutes, and it will reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Feeling hungry? Or insane? Try one of these 4 local food challenges

Food is necessary for people to live, and eating food is already enjoyable (if made by a good chef), but how can restaurants make it even more exciting? By creating food challenges! Find out about four food challenges created by local St. Louis restaurants. Robata. First up is Robata’s “Hot...
Vision casting for your emotional life in 2023

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, Yoga Instructor & writer, Erin Ford, joined Mary in studio to share tips for vision casting. Ford explains a lot of times our choices in regards to our overall wellness are rooted in the way that we feel. This year, she encourages you to sit down and identify ONE key positive way you love to feel. Use that feeling to brainstorm places, people, colors, parts of nature that you bring that feeling about and use those as clues as to what to make a part of your daily life. Feeling empowered to create positive experiences without the circumstances changing can be revolutionary to your wellness.
St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis declared Jan. 19, 2023, as "Very Asian Day." The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very...
'Stories & Heart': Build-A-Bear CEO pens new book

ST. LOUIS — The power to create a life you love is within you. This is a core belief of Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John that makes Stories & Heart stand out among today’s business books. Revealed through events and experiences that shaped her life, Sharon assembles a blueprint for making meaning in modern times.
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
One-Of-A-Kind Museum Loft For Sale In St. Louis

Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum in St. Louis is for sale and it is truly an amazing and unique property. The City Museum, founded by Cassilly, is a 600,000 square-foot museum in the former International Shoe Company building in St. Louis, Missouri. The museum is a playground, museum, and architectural marvel all in one, and the loft for sale was once the home of the museum's founder.
St. Louis Auto Show makes way to America Center

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. The show will feature nearly 400 vehicle models on the show...
