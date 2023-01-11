Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule
El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
Mountain Democrat
In the Know: Jan. 13
The New Year is bringing catastrophic flooding to California, pommeled by successive atmospheric rivers. FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. HENTF is asking for help gathering reports of damage, identify any unmet needs, and share the following resources:
Mountain Democrat
More stormy weather to come
Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says
(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
Mountain Democrat
Top stories from 2022: building a better Mosquito Bridge
After 30-plus years of planning and numerous studies, officials finally broke ground on the new Mosquito Bridge construction project in September. The new bridge will be an historical undertaking. El Dorado County Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez said this is the biggest capital project ever to be constructed in county history with a price tag of $93 million that will be fully reimbursed to the county, courtesy of the federal Highway Bridge Program.
Elk Grove Citizen
Bring an empty stomach, Elk Grove Restaurant Week is here
More than 40 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and juice bars across Elk Grove will be showcased as part of the 6th annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week on Jan. 13-22. All diners need to do is visit organizer Explore Elk Grove’s website, www.ExploreElkGrove.com, and apply for a free mobile pass that can be used on a smartphone to access food or drink specials at the participating restaurants. Specials include family meal deals, discounts, and “BOGO” deals or buy-one-get-one-free items.
KCRA.com
Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Mountain Democrat
Mother Nature continues to pack a punch
An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn
UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
Mountain Democrat
Pollock Pines man dies in solo crash
A Pollock Pines resident died after sustaining injuries in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 south of El Dorado around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sean Donovan crashed his 2011 Jeep into a tree after veering off the left roadway edge while driving northbound on the highway north of Maisy Lane at a high rate of speed, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.
Mountain Democrat
Fiber artists showcased in Folsom
FOLSOM — There is more to contemporary quilting than your grandmother knew. Many fiber artists use a myriad of techniques to convey thought provoking messages. Commentaries in Cloth, featuring quilts by the Pixeladies and sculpture by Susan Else, will be on exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Jan. 27 through April 6.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
Olivehurst man dies in crash after losing control of car, CHP says
(KTXL) — A 32-year-old man from Olivehurst died on Friday when he lost control of his car and ended up in the wrong lane, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said he was driving northbound in a Honda on state Route 65 at an unknown speed. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Subaru southbound, […]
