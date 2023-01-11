ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule

El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

In the Know: Jan. 13

The New Year is bringing catastrophic flooding to California, pommeled by successive atmospheric rivers. FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. HENTF is asking for help gathering reports of damage, identify any unmet needs, and share the following resources:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

More stormy weather to come

Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Top stories from 2022: building a better Mosquito Bridge

After 30-plus years of planning and numerous studies, officials finally broke ground on the new Mosquito Bridge construction project in September. The new bridge will be an historical undertaking. El Dorado County Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez said this is the biggest capital project ever to be constructed in county history with a price tag of $93 million that will be fully reimbursed to the county, courtesy of the federal Highway Bridge Program.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Bring an empty stomach, Elk Grove Restaurant Week is here

More than 40 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and juice bars across Elk Grove will be showcased as part of the 6th annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week on Jan. 13-22. All diners need to do is visit organizer Explore Elk Grove’s website, www.ExploreElkGrove.com, and apply for a free mobile pass that can be used on a smartphone to access food or drink specials at the participating restaurants. Specials include family meal deals, discounts, and “BOGO” deals or buy-one-get-one-free items.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
ROCKLIN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Mother Nature continues to pack a punch

An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn

UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Pollock Pines man dies in solo crash

A Pollock Pines resident died after sustaining injuries in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 south of El Dorado around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sean Donovan crashed his 2011 Jeep into a tree after veering off the left roadway edge while driving northbound on the highway north of Maisy Lane at a high rate of speed, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Mountain Democrat

Fiber artists showcased in Folsom

FOLSOM — There is more to contemporary quilting than your grandmother knew. Many fiber artists use a myriad of techniques to convey thought provoking messages. Commentaries in Cloth, featuring quilts by the Pixeladies and sculpture by Susan Else, will be on exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Jan. 27 through April 6.
FOLSOM, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
STATELINE, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two

A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy