ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Unions unite: St. Louis favorites Union Studio and Union Loafers coming to one shared location

You’ll soon be able to have your local artisan-crafted goods and eat handmade bread, too. Set to open in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood this spring, Union Studio and Union Loafers Bread Shop will be located in one convenient corner shop – at 1532 Tower Grove Ave. – just up the street from the studio’s former location and the current Union Loafers Café and Bread Bakery, which remains open with its usual lunchtime sandwiches and dinnertime pizzeria offerings at 1629 Tower Grove Ave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This Modern House in South City Is a Showstopper [PHOTOS]

If you want to live in south city but aren’t a fan of having to do the upkeep on one of the famous “gingerbread” style houses there, this modern house might be made just for you. Located on Jamieson Avenue in beautiful St. Louis Hills, this one-of-a-kind...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Restaurant, farm stand, rural recreational facility proposed along Wilmer Road

On Jan. 9, the St. Charles County Council introduced and conducted a public comment session covering three proposed bills that would authorize conditional use permits (CUPs) for property at 1501 Wilmer Road, owned by Craig Smith, Ryan P. Smith, and Darlene Smith. All three bills are sponsored by Joe Brazil (District 2).
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

Charter school in north St. Louis to close doors

ST. LOUIS – One charter school in north St. Louis is expected to close doors at the end of the current school year. La Salle Charter School, which serves middle school students in St. Louis’ Carr Square, will close on June 30, 2023. School officials say the school no longer has charter status, thus will close at the end of the year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Your guide to visiting Union Station in St. Louis

If the last time you visited Union Station was when it had a Hard Rock Cafe—or maybe even longer ago, when trains still ran there—then you’re going to want to take a day to explore the updated attraction, revived and reimagined by Lodging Hospitality Management. Although you...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
KMOV

NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy