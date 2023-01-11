Read full article on original website
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
KMOV
Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
Imo's latest move aims to increase the options for ordering its pizza
ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Pizza on Wednesday launched its new app, as the iconic purveyor of St. Louis-style pizza looks to improve its customers’ experience and adapt to changing industry trends. The family-owned company's existing app was due for a refresh, said Nichole Carpenter, Imo’s director of...
laduenews.com
Unions unite: St. Louis favorites Union Studio and Union Loafers coming to one shared location
You’ll soon be able to have your local artisan-crafted goods and eat handmade bread, too. Set to open in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood this spring, Union Studio and Union Loafers Bread Shop will be located in one convenient corner shop – at 1532 Tower Grove Ave. – just up the street from the studio’s former location and the current Union Loafers Café and Bread Bakery, which remains open with its usual lunchtime sandwiches and dinnertime pizzeria offerings at 1629 Tower Grove Ave.
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Modern House in South City Is a Showstopper [PHOTOS]
If you want to live in south city but aren’t a fan of having to do the upkeep on one of the famous “gingerbread” style houses there, this modern house might be made just for you. Located on Jamieson Avenue in beautiful St. Louis Hills, this one-of-a-kind...
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Restaurant, farm stand, rural recreational facility proposed along Wilmer Road
On Jan. 9, the St. Charles County Council introduced and conducted a public comment session covering three proposed bills that would authorize conditional use permits (CUPs) for property at 1501 Wilmer Road, owned by Craig Smith, Ryan P. Smith, and Darlene Smith. All three bills are sponsored by Joe Brazil (District 2).
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
St. Louis-based grocery chain's parent company refinances debt
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Moran Foods LLC, the St. Ann-based parent company of the Save A Lot grocery business, said it has completed a debt refinancing that will provide it with more liquidity and operational flexibility while lowering its borrowing costs. Moran said last week in a press...
Charter school in north St. Louis to close doors
ST. LOUIS – One charter school in north St. Louis is expected to close doors at the end of the current school year. La Salle Charter School, which serves middle school students in St. Louis’ Carr Square, will close on June 30, 2023. School officials say the school no longer has charter status, thus will close at the end of the year.
stlmag.com
Your guide to visiting Union Station in St. Louis
If the last time you visited Union Station was when it had a Hard Rock Cafe—or maybe even longer ago, when trains still ran there—then you’re going to want to take a day to explore the updated attraction, revived and reimagined by Lodging Hospitality Management. Although you...
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
KMOV
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
techvisibility.com
Missouri payday loans on St. Louis, MO 63132 with the 9554 Page Ave
The organization was at 9554 page Ave, St. Louis, MO. To make contact with Missouri cash advance on the internet, name (314) 429-3399 regarding having fun with minutes or take a look at the web site at. Missouri Pay day loan Associate Knowledge:. Start. Will cost you and you may...
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
stlpublicradio.org
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
