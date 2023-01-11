ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln Riley stands by Alex Grinch, doubles down heading into 2023

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Despite most Trojans fans’ desires, Lincoln Riley is bringing back Alex Grinch as the USC defensive coordinator in 2023.

Following another defensive collapse in the Cotton Bowl, questions arose on whether or not Grinch would be retained as DC. The Pac-12 title game and other games also didn’t help Grinch’s cause.

Nonetheless, he is back, and Riley spoke in great detail on Grinch, who joined him from Oklahoma. (h/t Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times)

“I know what he’s made of,” Riley said. “I just do. I know what’s getting ready to happen defensively. And so, I just have a confidence and a belief there, not just in Alex, but the other guys in the room.”

Riley and Grinch know each other really well, and there’s a reason why Riley wanted him on board as soon as he got the USC job.

However, if the defense doesn’t improve, it will look really bad on Grinch and Riley.

With the Trojans’ offense already looking like one of the best for 2023, the defense is the biggest area that needs improvement, and Grinch has a ton of work to do this offseason to turn things around.

Let’s see if this decision ends up paying off for Lincoln Riley.

