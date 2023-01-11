Read full article on original website
Auburn football still has scholarships open for 2023 roster
The Tigers are still open to adding more players through the 2023 recruiting cycle and the transfer portal.
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
Justin Rogers commits to the Auburn Tigers
The former Kentucky defensive lineman has chosen Auburn football.
Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring
OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
ACES: Whitetail deer a ‘significant economic threat’ to Alabama’s row crop farmers
Whitetail deer are a "significant economic threat" to raw crop farmers across the state — that's according to a new report from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
TRAFFIC: Road closure on U.S. Highway 280 East
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — U.S. Highway 280 East is facing road closures in the midst of weather aware conditions. According to the Opelika Police Department, all lanes of traffic are closed on Columbus Parkway between North Uniroyal Road and Betty’s Lane. Police say crews are working to clear trees and downed utility lines in the […]
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police request the public’s help identifying a suspect in two separate Macon Road convenience store robberies. Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 12, 2022, around 3 a.m. Officers were called to a Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road concerning an armed robbery.
