Auburn, AL

The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring

OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC: Road closure on U.S. Highway 280 East

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — U.S. Highway 280 East is facing road closures in the midst of weather aware conditions. According to the Opelika Police Department, all lanes of traffic are closed on Columbus Parkway between North Uniroyal Road and Betty’s Lane. Police say crews are working to clear trees and downed utility lines in the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, GA

