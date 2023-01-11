Read full article on original website
MSU WR, Philadelphia Grad Tulu Griffin Enters Transfer Portal
Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin has entered the transfer portal. He announced this on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Philadelphia HS graduate had 4 touchdowns, 35 receptions and nearly 450 receiving yards this past season, which all are career highs for a season.
impact601.com
Basketball All-Star games and rosters announced; several local players announced for North/South game
Basketball All-Star games and rosters were announced today and are littered with area players and coaches. The following players and coaches were announced for the 1A/2A/3A and 4/5/6A North/South All-Star games. Jones County:. Girls:. Kennedy Cooper, West Jones. Marissa Ulmer, Laurel. Jasper County:. Girls:. Rha’Khaya Jones, Heidelberg. Za’kala McDonald,...
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
New USM President Joe Paul discusses welfare scandal, diversifying students and faculty, and falling enrollment
New president of University of Southern Mississippi Joe Paul sat down for a 45-minute interview with Mississippi Today on Tuesday. Paul, who is serving a four-year term with an annual salary of $650,000, discussed his priorities — including enrollment, especially at USM Gulf Park; maintaining the university’s top-tier research status; and fundraising, along with the […]
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
breezynews.com
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
earnthenecklace.com
Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?
When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
WTOK-TV
Abraham McKenzie speaks on run for Clarke County Sheriff
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The seat for Clarke County Sheriff will soon be up for grabs, as Todd Kemp announced he will not seek re-election. There have already been a couple of people to officially qualify for sheriff in this year’s election. News 11 spoke with Independent candidate Abraham McKenzie about his run.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall restaurant reflects on first weeks of alcohol sales
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - While some businesses and restaurants are waiting for their permits, one Sumrall restaurant is getting accustomed to alcohol sales. The Local Eatery, an American grill restaurant, has been selling alcohol since the new year. “Last week was our second week selling, and it is getting a...
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
impact601.com
North Jones Elementary put on lockdown Thursday morning; students and staff safe
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School on Trace Road following an incident which led led to a lockdown of the school. A black male subject attempted to gain entry to the school without permission. The subject was speaking...
WTOK-TV
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shipley Do-Nuts in Meridian won’t be reopening, according to a post on its Facebook page. The business located at 4840 Poplar Springs Drive said it had been dealing with a staffing shortage for some time and that was putting a strain on the employees it did have.
impact601.com
16-year-old leads police on chase; totals Mustang
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a short high speed pursuit on Monday afternoon after a black Ford Mustang driving south on I-59 passed a unmarked JCSD Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The JCSD investigator driving the Tahoe estimated the speed of the Mustang was approximately...
WDAM-TV
1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98. The accident reportedly involved an...
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
