Jalopnik
At $13,900, Would Buying This 2011 Mercedes E350 4Matic be an Easy Decision?
Mercedes is one of the few manufacturers still offering a station wagon in the U.S., so they must be doing something right. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice E350 has a lot that’s right. Let’s decide if that includes its price. The Agave americana was given the...
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
Top Speed
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: BMW, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen
BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive35, i4 eDrive40, i4 M50, and 2023 i7 xDrive60 vehicles. The high voltage battery electronic control unit (ECU) software may cause an interruption of electrical power. Remedy. Dealers will update the high voltage...
HipHopDX.com
Tyga Reportedly Owes $1.3M To Car Company Over Bentley & Lamborghini Lawsuit
Tyga reportedly owes a car loan company seven figures for failing to make payments on a pair of exotic sports cars he purchased in the mid-2010s. According to RadarOnline, Choice Motors Credit is chasing T-Raww over $1.3 million in outstanding payments stemming from a 2016 lawsuit. Choice Motors Credit won...
Autoweek.com
Is Tesla Already Giving Up on the Idea of Yoke Steering?
Tesla quietly adds a round steering wheel option to the Model S (pictured above) and Model X, after introducing the yoke to both models in 2021. Those who purchased Teslas with yokes will also be able to retrofit their cars with a round steering wheel for $700 at a Tesla service center.
Autoblog
Lamborghini and Bentley rack up record sales in 2022
Sister companies Lamborghini and Bentley independently announced that they set a sales record in 2022. Both firms posted a big increase in deliveries, and their announcement comes shortly after Bugatti and Rolls-Royce released their own record-breaking 2022 sales figures. Lamborghini delivered 9,233 cars in 2022, an increase of 10% over...
Truth About Cars
Carvana Surrenders Michigan Dealers License, but Can Still Deliver Cars in the State - With a Catch
If you’d been hiding under a rock and just started reading the news in the last couple of months, it’d be easy to wonder how Carvana is a thing at all. The company’s troubles seem to grow by the day, though a recent story out of Michigan shows a few bright spots for the online auto retailer.
The Verge
Tesla is planning a $770 million expansion of its Texas Gigafactory
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has notified the state of Texas of its plans to spend upward of $770 million expanding its already immense Austin-based factory. According to registration documents filed on January 9th with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (via CNBC and the Austin Business Journal), Tesla intends to construct additional facilities for what appears to be a battery cell testing lab, cathode and drive unit manufacturing facilities, a die shop, and an undisclosed 693,093-square-foot facility called Cell 1.
Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year
Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
Tesla: we are making Model Y, Model 3 more accessible to customers
BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) said on Friday that the electric vehicle maker, which cut prices of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. and Europe overnight, was able to provide its cars at a more accessible price because cost inflation was normalising.
Truth About Cars
Nokian Expanding Tire Factory in Tennessee
Finnish company Nokian put down roots in the South a few years ago, opening a brand-new facility just northeast of Chattanooga back in 2019 where they currently employ about 350 locals. In a spurt of good news for the area, Nokian has announced they plan to bump that number to 475 by the end of this year.
The Verge
iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID
Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
Elon Musk and Tesla Give Consumers a Good Reason to Buy EVs
The world leader in electric vehicles has just chosen between its margins and sales volumes.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Top Speed
Mercedes Is Beating Tesla To Level 3 Autonomous Driving In The US
Every automaker seems to be in a quest to make the driver obsolete, or at the very least reduce the strain on the mental demands needed by a driver to navigate our roads. For instance, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta is now being offered to all owners provided their vehicle has the necessary hardware to support it as opposed to simply limiting the tech to eligible drivers. However, despite what Elon Musk wants you to think, it's not a true self-driving feature since FSD still requires the attention of the driver. At most, FSD is an SAE Level 2 autonomous system. That makes Mercedes' announcement it will offer Level 3 automated driving in select U.S. areas all the more important in the race for autonomous driving.
You Now Need $50,000 to Buy an 'Average' New Car
The average price of a new car surged to a record high in December and neared a whopping $50,000. December was a strong month for sales of expensive trucks that cost $60,000 or more, which helped push the average price higher, according to a new report from vehicle valuation company Kelley Blue Book.
hypebeast.com
Tesla Introduces Round Steering Wheel Option
After a number of car owners complained about difficulties in getting used to the yoke butterfly steering wheel,. has now quietly introduced an option for a standard round steering wheel for its Model X and Model S cars. Problems voiced by some in the community regarding the yoke include an awkward feeling at the wheel and difficulty in regaining control after slips on the road.
torquenews.com
Toyota Owners Fume Over Outrageous Markups on 2023 Sequoia at Local Dealership
Prospective owners are furious at their local dealership for making insane market adjustments to the price. Some dealerships raised the price almost 25%!. We have covered many topics regarding this new phenomenon of dealerships of almost all companies marking up their newest stock of inventory because it’s an “issue with the economy.” We have listed reasons, excuses, amounts, and percentages all dealing with the greedy dealerships. As a short recap, a dealership makes money not by marking up the price of the car, but by the percentage of cars it sells. Think of it like an incentive program, the more cars you sell, the more money you make from the manufacturer. At the time of that article being researched, most dealerships were getting about 2% of the value of the car they sold. This number fluctuates depending on the MSRP of the car.
