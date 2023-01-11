ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"

There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: BMW, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive35, i4 eDrive40, i4 M50, and 2023 i7 xDrive60 vehicles. The high voltage battery electronic control unit (ECU) software may cause an interruption of electrical power. Remedy. Dealers will update the high voltage...
HipHopDX.com

Tyga Reportedly Owes $1.3M To Car Company Over Bentley & Lamborghini Lawsuit

Tyga reportedly owes a car loan company seven figures for failing to make payments on a pair of exotic sports cars he purchased in the mid-2010s. According to RadarOnline, Choice Motors Credit is chasing T-Raww over $1.3 million in outstanding payments stemming from a 2016 lawsuit. Choice Motors Credit won...
Autoweek.com

Is Tesla Already Giving Up on the Idea of Yoke Steering?

Tesla quietly adds a round steering wheel option to the Model S (pictured above) and Model X, after introducing the yoke to both models in 2021. Those who purchased Teslas with yokes will also be able to retrofit their cars with a round steering wheel for $700 at a Tesla service center.
Autoblog

Lamborghini and Bentley rack up record sales in 2022

Sister companies Lamborghini and Bentley independently announced that they set a sales record in 2022. Both firms posted a big increase in deliveries, and their announcement comes shortly after Bugatti and Rolls-Royce released their own record-breaking 2022 sales figures. Lamborghini delivered 9,233 cars in 2022, an increase of 10% over...
The Verge

Tesla is planning a $770 million expansion of its Texas Gigafactory

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has notified the state of Texas of its plans to spend upward of $770 million expanding its already immense Austin-based factory. According to registration documents filed on January 9th with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (via CNBC and the Austin Business Journal), Tesla intends to construct additional facilities for what appears to be a battery cell testing lab, cathode and drive unit manufacturing facilities, a die shop, and an undisclosed 693,093-square-foot facility called Cell 1.
Robb Report

Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year

Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
Truth About Cars

Nokian Expanding Tire Factory in Tennessee

Finnish company Nokian put down roots in the South a few years ago, opening a brand-new facility just northeast of Chattanooga back in 2019 where they currently employ about 350 locals. In a spurt of good news for the area, Nokian has announced they plan to bump that number to 475 by the end of this year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Verge

iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID

Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
AOL Corp

Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines

Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Top Speed

Mercedes Is Beating Tesla To Level 3 Autonomous Driving In The US

Every automaker seems to be in a quest to make the driver obsolete, or at the very least reduce the strain on the mental demands needed by a driver to navigate our roads. For instance, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta is now being offered to all owners provided their vehicle has the necessary hardware to support it as opposed to simply limiting the tech to eligible drivers. However, despite what Elon Musk wants you to think, it's not a true self-driving feature since FSD still requires the attention of the driver. At most, FSD is an SAE Level 2 autonomous system. That makes Mercedes' announcement it will offer Level 3 automated driving in select U.S. areas all the more important in the race for autonomous driving.
NEVADA STATE
Money

You Now Need $50,000 to Buy an 'Average' New Car

The average price of a new car surged to a record high in December and neared a whopping $50,000. December was a strong month for sales of expensive trucks that cost $60,000 or more, which helped push the average price higher, according to a new report from vehicle valuation company Kelley Blue Book.
hypebeast.com

Tesla Introduces Round Steering Wheel Option

After a number of car owners complained about difficulties in getting used to the yoke butterfly steering wheel,. has now quietly introduced an option for a standard round steering wheel for its Model X and Model S cars. Problems voiced by some in the community regarding the yoke include an awkward feeling at the wheel and difficulty in regaining control after slips on the road.
torquenews.com

Toyota Owners Fume Over Outrageous Markups on 2023 Sequoia at Local Dealership

Prospective owners are furious at their local dealership for making insane market adjustments to the price. Some dealerships raised the price almost 25%!. We have covered many topics regarding this new phenomenon of dealerships of almost all companies marking up their newest stock of inventory because it’s an “issue with the economy.” We have listed reasons, excuses, amounts, and percentages all dealing with the greedy dealerships. As a short recap, a dealership makes money not by marking up the price of the car, but by the percentage of cars it sells. Think of it like an incentive program, the more cars you sell, the more money you make from the manufacturer. At the time of that article being researched, most dealerships were getting about 2% of the value of the car they sold. This number fluctuates depending on the MSRP of the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy