Thomas Scott Keith was born on February 18, 1959, to Carl and Virginia Keith. Scott grew up in Clinton, Tennessee. Those that knew Scott knew his true passions were flying, the University of Tennessee Athletics, and his family. He was a proud Volunteer that earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. His proudest career accomplishment was his role as Chief Pilot for Team Health. His years there allowed him to do what he loved with those he loved. He made many friends and developed lifelong relationships that he always cherished. During his time there he also met the love of his life; Melissa Keith. He leaves behind his loving wife Melissa Keith, son; Adam Barringer, brother; Jim Keith and sister; Susan Keith, Aunts and Uncles and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong best friend Steve Forbes. He is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Virginia.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO