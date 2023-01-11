Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bbbtv12.com
Vernon Leroy Hallcox, Ten Mile
Vernon Leroy Hallcox age 88 of Ten Mile passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Leroy was a lifelong resident of Roane County who enjoyed farming. He retired from Roane County Highway Department. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Nancy Roberts Hallcox, wife, Vona Marie Ray Hallcox, sisters; Juanita Walker,...
bbbtv12.com
Thomas Anthony Blank, Oliver Springs
Thomas Anthony Blank, age 38 of Oliver Springs passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2-3:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation. A Memorial Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Bro. Elvis Turpin officiating. To send flowers...
bbbtv12.com
James Robert Altum, Clinton
James Robert Altum, age, 50, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, January 7th, 2023. James was full of life and personality, and he was loved by many. He was a talented guitarist, but above all, he deeply loved his children. James will be remembered as a warm and welcoming person who had a great sense of humor.
bbbtv12.com
Walton James Shelley Sr, Rockwood
Mr. Walton James Shelley Sr., age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended several churches. He was a member of CMA motorcycle group of Crossville. He loved motorcycling and woodworking. He made wooden crosses for people to share the word of Jesus Christ. He also loved animals and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Eva Shelly; brothers: Charles Ray Shelley, and Lynn Shelley; nephew: Matthew Shelley. Survivors include:
bbbtv12.com
Sue Anne Liles, Petros
Sue Anne Liles, 91 of Petros, TN passed away on January 9, 2023. The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment to follow in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.
bbbtv12.com
Ola Aretta Halburnt, 80
Ola Aretta Halburnt, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was born on August 2, 1942, on Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, TN. Ola was a lifelong member of Union Valley Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and the group, Union Valley Singers. She worked as a Seamstress and enjoyed bowling in her younger days. She also loved canning, tending to her flower beds, quilting, and was devoted to taking care of her family.
bbbtv12.com
Frank Watson, Harriman
Mr. Frank Watson, 67, of Harriman passed away on January 11, 2023, at his home. He was a retired business owner. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife: Maureen Watson. Parents: Manuel & Ethel Watson. Brothers: Tom, Gene, James, Donnie,...
bbbtv12.com
Harold Edward Haynes, Wartburg
Harold Edward Haynes, age 65 of Wartburg, departed this life to his eternal home on January 12, 2023. He was a Class of 1976 graduate of Wartburg Central High School. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Harold foremost loved the Lord. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and working on puzzles. He was an avid college football, dirt track racing, and NASCAR racing.
bbbtv12.com
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
Comments / 0