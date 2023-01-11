Mr. Walton James Shelley Sr., age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended several churches. He was a member of CMA motorcycle group of Crossville. He loved motorcycling and woodworking. He made wooden crosses for people to share the word of Jesus Christ. He also loved animals and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Eva Shelly; brothers: Charles Ray Shelley, and Lynn Shelley; nephew: Matthew Shelley. Survivors include:

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO