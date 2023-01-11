Read full article on original website
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday. Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
Kingsport Times-News
Appalachian Events and Gaming Center looks to rebuild after fire
ABINGDON — It’s business as usual for a nonprofit organization after a Christmastime fire left its building with extensive damage. The Dec. 27 blaze at Appalachian Events and Gaming Center at 300 Senior Drive originated in the HVAC system.
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
wcyb.com
Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
Kingsport Times-News
Gem of Virginia: Big Stone Gap recognized by travel program
BIG STONE GAP — How does a Southwest Virginia town become the gem of Virginia?. Big Stone Gap Tourism Director Ked Meade said it is easy: Be what and who you are.
Looking ahead at all the FUN coming to Marion, Va. in ’23
Ken Heath with Marion, Va., shares with us all of the music, food, and fun that will be happening in “America’s Coolest Hometown” during the rest of this year! For more information go to marionva.org
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans
ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City's Community Roundtable program returns with new meeting times
Johnson City's Community Roundtable program, which aims to help build positive relationships between the city's police department and citizens, is set to return this week. After a hiatus last year, the program returns with new meeting times and will continue to occur on the second Tuesday of the month. No meeting will be held in December, however.
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
wjhl.com
These animals just want a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Public Library creates story time program for adults with special needs
When Hannah Garst started working at the Unicoi County Public Library a little over a year ago, she noticed an unmet need in the community. That’s why she and the library put together a unique program for special needs adults in the area to enjoy.
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport gets dusted with snow Friday, Saturday
Big fluffy snowflakes fell from the sky Friday night and Saturday morning. But it didn't stay around long.
Over $1 million awarded to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has been awarded $1,050,000 in grants for a renovation project for its museum. Last week, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $500,000 for the expansion project as part of its mission for generating economic growth in agriculture, tourism and attracting new business to the […]
Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Healthy Kingsport: Caring for Our Community Spotlight on Tamara Graham, RN
Ask any nurse on the cardiovascular floor at Holston Valley Medical Center, and they will tell you that RN Tamara Graham is a nurse they look up to and aspire to be. She is known for remaining calm in stressful situations and brings a sense of peace and control to even the most stressful and chaotic of situations. Her love for her job is evident in how she cares for patients, family members and her team. She is always willing to go above and beyond to help others and gives everything she has to care for her patients.
Kingsport Times-News
Towering presence: 7-foot DI prospect Ramsey making mark in senior season at Abingdon
ABINGDON — It’s not hard to spot Evan Ramsey on the basketball court. Inconspicuous the 7-foot Abingdon senior most definitely is not.
Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
