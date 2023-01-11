ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJHL

Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday.  Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans

ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City's Community Roundtable program returns with new meeting times

Johnson City's Community Roundtable program, which aims to help build positive relationships between the city's police department and citizens, is set to return this week. After a hiatus last year, the program returns with new meeting times and will continue to occur on the second Tuesday of the month. No meeting will be held in December, however.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
COEBURN, VA
WJHL

Over $1 million awarded to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has been awarded $1,050,000 in grants for a renovation project for its museum. Last week, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $500,000 for the expansion project as part of its mission for generating economic growth in agriculture, tourism and attracting new business to the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport: Caring for Our Community Spotlight on Tamara Graham, RN

Ask any nurse on the cardiovascular floor at Holston Valley Medical Center, and they will tell you that RN Tamara Graham is a nurse they look up to and aspire to be. She is known for remaining calm in stressful situations and brings a sense of peace and control to even the most stressful and chaotic of situations. Her love for her job is evident in how she cares for patients, family members and her team. She is always willing to go above and beyond to help others and gives everything she has to care for her patients.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

