Laclede Record
Another marijuana tax may be on the April ballot
Laclede County voters may be joining Lebanon residents in an April vote for a sales tax on adult use marijuana. The issue is on the agenda for next Tuesday’s Laclede County Commission meeting at 8:30 a.m. Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said this is the same tax that the Lebanon City Council voted last Monday to place on the April ballot. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
houstonherald.com
Intercounty, Phelps County commissioners discuss industry project
The Phelps County Commission hosted Tony Floyd and Kristin Sullins of Intercounty Electric Cooperative on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss supporting the possible industrial development of the 785-acre Bahr property north of Rolla. Floyd said the industrial Site Development Grant Program of the Missouri Economic Development Department (from ARPA funds)...
Laclede Record
Law enforcement makes dent in drug trade
The partnership between Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department continues to make a dent in the illegal drug trade, according to Sheriff David Millsap. The task force, which has one full time investigator assigned to Laclede County, netted more than $480,000 in street value narcotics in 2022, Millsap said. The task force served 21 search warrants last year in Laclede County. LANEG seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl as a result of those warrants. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Sullivan Independent News
Trooper Struck By Driver On New Year's Recovering
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being airlifted to a St. Louis hospital New Year Eve. Colby B. Townsend, 25, Rolla was struck on the South Outer Road in Crawford County at 6:20 p.m. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20 p.m., four miles west...
houstonherald.com
Two Texas County 4-H shotgun shooters qualify for 2023 Nationals
In keeping with an ongoing tradition of excellence at high levels, the Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program will be sending two shotgun competitors to the 2023 4-H Nationals this June in Grand Island, Neb. This time, Ben Steelman and Roy “Tres” Warner have qualified to shoot for Team Missouri...
kjluradio.com
Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
houstonherald.com
Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man wanted in deadly Pulaski County, Mo., shooting
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County prosecutors filed a murder charge against a man wanted in a deadly shooting near St. Robert on Wednesday. Tyron Spence-Bey faces several charges, including murder, in the death of Robin Keppel. A judge set bond for Spence-Bey at $1 million. Deputies responded to...
houstonherald.com
Highway 106 accident injures one
A Shannon County accident Friday night on Highway 106 injured a Winona man, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said Cody L. Wilkes, 44, was operated an eastbound 2005 Ford Windstar van that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Wilkes, who was not wearing a...
houstonherald.com
Houston’s Farmers Market is open today
The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Jan. 13) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the...
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Placed On 24-Hold
A 25-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of felony assault in the 3rd-degree on a special victim, assault in the 4th-degree on a special victim, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated. Dylan L. Taylor was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown
A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
kjluradio.com
One dead and one arrested following shooting incident near St. Robert
One man is dead and another arrested following a shooting just outside St. Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area.
houstonherald.com
Plato woman hurt in Highway 32 accident
A Plato woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 32 crash just west of Roby. Troopers said Misty D. Quinn, 63, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Quinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was...
houstonherald.com
HHS girls fall to Thayer at home
Despite leading 22-21 at halftime, the Houston High School girls basketball team was defeated 60-42 by Thayer in a South Central Association conference game Thursday night in Houston’s New Gym. As has been the case in several outings this season, the Lady Tigers had a rough time in the...
