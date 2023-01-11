The partnership between Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department continues to make a dent in the illegal drug trade, according to Sheriff David Millsap. The task force, which has one full time investigator assigned to Laclede County, netted more than $480,000 in street value narcotics in 2022, Millsap said. The task force served 21 search warrants last year in Laclede County. LANEG seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl as a result of those warrants. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO