Binance registers in Sweden alongside other expansion and hiring efforts
Binance has been granted permission to operate in Sweden, according to an announcement published by the cryptocurrency exchange on Jan. 11. Today’s announcement indicates that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has registered Binance Nordics AB as a financial institution. This development means that Swedish users can fully use...
Nexo-linked addresses see outflows of nearly $9M amid rising FUD
On-chain data shows that addresses related to crypto lender Nexo are recording outflows following news of financial crimes investigations by the Bulgarian government. Crypto intelligence platform Arkham Intelligence dashboard showed that the crypto lender had seen outflows of roughly $9 million since the news broke. A breakdown of the transactions...
Hong Kong to only allow investing in highly liquid virtual assets
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chair Julia Leung said the commission will allow retail investors to trade only highly liquid crypto assets, South China Morning Post reported. Earlier on Jan. 9, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced that from June 2023, the government will start issuing...
Flare token dumps 10% after Ripple CTO advises to sell
Ripple CTO David Schwartz advised the XRP community on Jan. 12 to sell their airdropped Flare (FLR) tokens because holding the asset has no added incentive. Following the tweet, the FLR token dumped roughly 10% to $0.04367 as of press time. Ripple CTO says Flare leveraged the XRP community. Schwartz...
Samsung Asset Management to list Bitcoin ETF on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Jan. 13, according to local media reports. On Oct. 31, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced plans to allow ETF providers to list futures contracts...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ex-Celsius CEO sued by NYAG; Polygon proposes hard fork
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 13 saw Celsius’ former CEO face a NYAG lawsuit as the company announced plans to sell off its mining rigs. Meanwhile, Polygon proposed a hard fork, Crypto.com announced layoffs, and Congress member Tom Emmer criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Plus, various reports and research on Bitcoin, the crypto market, and stablecoins.
Illegal on-chain cryptocurrency activities reach all-time highs of $20.1B
Illicit cryptocurrency on-chain transaction volume reaches all-time highs of $20.1 billion, growing for the second year in a row, according to a recent report by Chainalysis. We have to stress that this is a lower-bound estimate — our measure of illicit transaction volume is sure to grow over time as we identify new addresses associated with illicit activity.
Silvergate received a $4.3B bailout after FTX collapse
Silvergate Bank received $4.3 billion from the San Francisco-based Federal Home Loan Bank last year, following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, according to the firm’s Q4, 2022 flings. Silvergate’s business model focuses on providing banking services to crypto exchanges and investors. Around 90% of the bank’s deposits come...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Avalanche’s Amazon partnership; Silvergate’s $4.3B bailout
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
FTX recovery possible if sold as a going concern according to SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed that he still believes there is a future for FTX in a tweet reply to Twitter user WassieLawyer. “I think that [customers] being made substantially whole is a real possibility.”. SBF was agreeing with the twitter user who said “a sale of the FTX exchange as a...
FET becomes reserve asset for Binance as AI token popularity rises
Fetch.ai (FET)has become a listed token on Proof of Reserves (PoR) for several exchanges, including Binance, Huobi and Bitfinex, according to Glassnode data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) token popularity surged over the last three months — leading to significant increases in AI token price and active addresses, according to CryptoSlate data.
Crypto.com to slash workforce by 20%
Crypto exchange platform Crypto.com has moved to lay off about 20% of its global workforce. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said in a Jan. 13 post that the exchange made the difficult decision to slash its workforce to weather the challenges of the current bear market. Crypto.com reportedly grew its workforce...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin hits $19,000 as market cap crosses $900B
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $22.51 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $907.55 billion — up 2.5% from $885.04 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 4% to $364.44 billion from $350.53 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.9% to $172.54 billion from $171.06 billion over the reporting period.
$700m liquidated as Bitcoin touches $21k amid weekend pump
Bitcoin briefly surpassed $21,000 on Jan. 13 for the first time since the FTX saga started in early November. After a slight retracement early on Saturday morning, BTC is priced at $20,800 as of press time. $255m of spot Bitcoin was bought on Jan.13, while the liquidation of $240 million...
Alameda liquidators hit with liquidation for second time in 3 days
According to Arkham Intelligence, Alameda Research liquidators were liquidated for the second time in three days in light of recent market movements. Alameda liquidators wrote off $15,000 of Curve DAO token (CRV) debt on Jan. 14 in exchange for 0.83 wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) — or roughly $17,600 of their collateral.
Research: BTC Hash Ribbon indicator signals miner capitulation could be almost over
Bitcoin (BTC) holders had it tough in 2022, but it was an even tougher year for BTC mining — mining stocks fell over 80%, and mining company bankruptcies solidified the bear market — but the worst of miner capitulation could be over, according to CryptoSlate analysis. With BTC...
Molecular Group announce the establishment of its new investment company XMG Capital in Singapore
Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire — Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce
Logan Paul reveals refund plan for dissatisfied CryptoZoo NFT investors
YouTube influencer Logan Paul will create a refund plan for his troubled CryptoZoo NFT project, as announced in a Twitter video on Jan. 13. In 2021, Paul and a larger team began to create CryptoZoo, a collectible NFT project on Binance Smart Chain. However, growing dissatisfaction with the project has led Paul to launch a three-prong program that will refund investors.
Celsius Mining to sell 2687 BTC mining rigs for $1.34M
Celsius Mining entered into a Jan. 7 sales agreement to sell 2,687 Bitcoin mining rigs for $1.34 million to Touzi Capital , according to a Jan. 11 court filing. The mining rigs are “MicroBT ASIC M30S” located in Houston, Texas, with a hashrate ranginf between 84TH/s to 92TH/s.
