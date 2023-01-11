ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

The date for Greek King’s funeral announced: Details

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnWqB_0kBDBkmk00

Former King Constantine II of Greece’s funeral is scheduled to take place next week. The private office of the late King has announced that the funeral procession will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The burial at Tatoi cemetery will follow the service.

RELATED:

The last King of Greece—Prince William’s godfather—has died

The King’s private office released a statement on the passing of Queen Anne-Marie ’s husband on Wednesday. “It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at ‘HYGEIA’ hospital in Greece,” the statement read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SJ21_0kBDBkmk00 Getty Images
The King’s funeral is scheduled for Jan. 16

News of the Greek royal’s death broke on Tuesday . His passing came days after it was reported that Crown Prince Pavlos ’ father was in the hospital and in “critical condition” after suffering a stroke.

Born in 1940, Constantine was the only son of King Paul I and Queen Frederica , who were also parents to daughters Queen Sofia of Spain and Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark. Constantine, who was the last King of Greece, acceded to the throne in 1964. The Greek monarchy was abolished less than a decade later in 1973.

Following the passing of Constantine, who is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s brother-in-law, the Danish Royal House released a statement saying, “It is with great sorrow that HM The Queen and The Royal Family have received the announcement that HM King Konstantin II of Greece passed away on Tuesday evening. At this time, The Royal Family’s thoughts are with HM Queen Anne-Marie and the entire Greek family.”

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Meet Princess Tatiana Of Greece And Denmark

You may be familiar with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the young Princess Charlotte of Wales, and, of course, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, but nearby in the peninsular nation of Greece lives a little-known fellow royal — Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark. Before Kate and Meghan...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
MarketRealist

Glenn Miller Disappeared in 1944 — Plane Might Have Been Located

In the 1940s, big band leader Glenn Miller was all the rage, and his orchestra was at the top of the charts. The Glenn Miller Orchestra had more hits than Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Article continues below advertisement. But Miller’s music career was short-lived. The bandleader went missing on...
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy