US News and World Report
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
US News and World Report
North America Aims to Make 25% of What It Imports From Asia, Mexico Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome...
US News and World Report
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
US News and World Report
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. [. READ:. China Sails Warships Near U.S. Territory ]. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global...
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Armored Vehicles to Haiti to Fight Gang Violence
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada delivered armored vehicles to Haiti on Wednesday to help combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis, the Canadian foreign ministry said. Canadian military aircraft made the delivery to the Haitian National Police in the capital Port-au-Prince, it added. Haitian gangs have seized...
US News and World Report
BMW Planning Major Investment in Mexico, Minister Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is planning a new major investment in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, where the company already has a plant, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday. A day earlier, Ebrard and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said BMW was...
US News and World Report
Russia Criticises Reuters Story on Russian Hackers Targeting U.S. Nuclear Scientists
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticised Reuters for spreading what it said was poorly sourced anti-Russian propaganda with a story about a Russian hacking team which targeted three nuclear research laboratories. Reuters on Jan. 6 reported the Russian hacking team, known as Cold River, had targeted three...
US News and World Report
U.S. Sending Delegation to Cuba to Restart Talks on Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON/HAVANA (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed, a State Department spokesperson...
US News and World Report
Afghan Fans Disappointed at Australia Cancellation Over Women's Rights
KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan cricketers playing on a stony, snowy pitch in Kabul on Friday said they were disappointed they would not be able to see a highly anticipated series against Australia, who withdrew over concerns over women's rights. Australia's men's team pulled out of the three-match, one-day international series,...
US News and World Report
New Rule on Pistol Attachments to Boost Gun Safety, U.S. Justice Department Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday a new rule targeting pistol attachments known as "stabilizing braces," implementing a key move in the Biden administration's efforts to beef up gun control regulations. A stabilizing brace is an attachment to a pistol that functionally turns it into a...
US News and World Report
Russian Car Sales Down 58.8% in 2022 as Sanctions Hit Industry Hard
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels from the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow. Several Russian auto makers suspended production for periods of last year as the industry struggled to source parts...
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA, CDC See Early Signal of Possible Pfizer Bivalent COVID Shot Link to Stroke
(Reuters) - A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and...
US News and World Report
Migrants Can Now Use Mobile App to Request Entry at U.S. Border
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can now use a mobile app to schedule a time to approach a land port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Thursday, a move intended to reduce unauthorized crossings but which has sparked concerns over privacy and access.
US News and World Report
Russia Sets New Contingency Plan for Crew of Damaged Space Capsule
(Reuters) - Russia's space agency Roscosmos announced new contingency plans on Saturday for the three crew of a damaged capsule docked to the International Space Station, saying the U.S. member of the trio would return to Earth in a separate SpaceX vessel if they needed to evacuate in the next few weeks.
US News and World Report
Twitter's Laid-Off Workers Asked to Drop Lawsuit Over Severance, Judge Rules
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration than a class-action lawsuit. U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class...
