FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Managed to hit the freezing mark this morning in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Sunny skies. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds increase out of the south, gusting to about 20mph. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies, warmer and breezy. Winds out of the...
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio new home prices slip as inventory, days on market increase
Prices of new homes in Texas have cooled in recent months, a report by HomesUSA indicates. The change comes amid a slump in the market prompted by higher mortgage rates and the preceding rise in prices. As a result, builders are offering more incentives to buyers and real estate agents to boost sales as inventory increases and new houses take longer to sell.
Bowling and entertainment center Pinstack to open second San Antonio location near the Rim
The new location will open in February 2024, making San Antonio the first Texas city to have two Pinstacks.
seguintoday.com
Circus On Ice coming to Seguin
(Seguin) — Seguin is invited to join a few of your favorite characters for a fun and frozen adventure. Tickets remain for Circus on Ice: The Amazing Tour. Local families will watch as the stage at Seguin High School’s Performing Arts Center is transformed into some magic ice for a pair of performances this Saturday.
San Antonio improves Harry Wurzbach intersection to relieve traffic
You're free, Harry Wurzbach drivers!
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
First indoor pickleball club coming to New Braunfels in March
I'm going to start stretching now.
Houston Chronicle
The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio
The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
KENS 5
Inside Elotitos' newest San Antonio store minutes from The Pearl | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Elotitos Corn Bar got so big in San Antonio, the owner decided to open another location minutes from The Pearl. We visited the new spot for Neighborhood Eats. It's located on 1943 North New Braunfels Avenue. Their original location is on 1933 Fredericksburg Road. "I think...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 13, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport’s tour hits to a local comedy club this weekend, so he’s paying us a visit at Historic Market Square! Plus, a “1923″ and “Yellowstone” actor and San Antonio native drops by the set, and we’re getting a preview of the big Spurs game at the Alamodome tonight.
1,100-acre South Texas ranch and resort listed as a hunter's paradise
The resort includes a rooftop golf range, multiple gun ranges, and wildlife.
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
KTSA
Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
