Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites coming up big for Ukraine in war against Russia
Ukraine doesn’t boast Russia’s firepower, but it has its own game-changer: Elon Musk. The billionaire Tesla CEO is widely credited for playing a huge role in Ukraine’s defense, providing his Starlink satellite internet service after the Russian invasion last February disrupted local internet services. His SpaceX-owned service has installed thousands of terminals to keep the Ukrainian military online. “He’s really saving the day for Ukraine,” Todd Humphreys, an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Texas told The Sunday Times of London. Starlink has also improved Ukraine’s drone attacks, the newspaper reported. One Ukrainian naval drone was found in Sevastopol, Crimean headquarters of Russia’s...
Turkey says Nordic NATO expansion unlikely before June
ISTANBUL (AP) — Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday. The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.
Rocket debris found again in Moldova, from war next door
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan authorities said Saturday that the remains of a rocket “originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine” was found by border officials in a northern village near the country's border with war-torn Ukraine. Moldova’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the...
Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkey's president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden's bid to join NATO. The protest outside City Hall on...
Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
Thousands protest in Tunisia against president's rule
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Thousands of protesters angry at Tunisia’s economic crisis and the president’s increasingly authoritarian drift marched on Saturday through the capital, responding to a call from opposition parties to mark 12 years since Tunisian protesters unleashed Arab Spring uprisings around the region. The protest...
Pavel edges Babis in first round of Czech presidential vote
PRAGUE (AP) — Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel narrowly defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election to set up a runoff vote between the political newcomer and the former prime minister. Pavel and Babis advanced to a second round of voting because...
AP News Summary at 10:23 a.m. EST
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv. LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the U.K. will provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems to support Ukraine. Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement Saturday that he made the pledge after speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday. Ukraine has for months sought to be supplied with heavier tanks including the U.S. Abrams and the German Leopard 2 tanks. But Western leaders have been treading carefully. Also on Saturday a series of explosions rocked Kyiv which were the first since Jan. 1. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was taking place.
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Edward Snowden believes that President Joe Biden possessing classified documents isn't the "real scandal." Instead, he accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of suppressing the information during the midterm elections. Snowden's tweet came after former President Donald Trump repeatedly slammed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for contributing to what...
