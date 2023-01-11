UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv. LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the U.K. will provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems to support Ukraine. Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement Saturday that he made the pledge after speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday. Ukraine has for months sought to be supplied with heavier tanks including the U.S. Abrams and the German Leopard 2 tanks. But Western leaders have been treading carefully. Also on Saturday a series of explosions rocked Kyiv which were the first since Jan. 1. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was taking place.

